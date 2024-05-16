Aia Engineering Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 2.85% YOY

Aia Engineering Q4 Results Live : Aia Engineering declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.68% & the profit decreased by 2.85% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.62% and the profit decreased by 6.82%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.76% q-o-q & decreased by 6.98% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.99% q-o-q & decreased by 6.71% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹27.63 for Q4 which decreased by 2.82% Y-o-Y.

Aia Engineering has delivered -0.8% return in the last 1 week, 4.93% return in last 6 months and 2.3% YTD return.

Currently the Aia Engineering has a market cap of ₹35601.23 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4630 & ₹2743.35 respectively.

As of 16 May, 2024 out of 13 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Aia Engineering Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1150.22 1169.16 -1.62% 1273.56 -9.68% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 117 112.76 +3.76% 125.78 -6.98% Depreciation/ Amortization 24.53 26.99 -9.12% 23.25 +5.52% Total Operating Expense 877.34 884.93 -0.86% 981.07 -10.57% Operating Income 272.88 284.22 -3.99% 292.5 -6.71% Net Income Before Taxes 343.72 361.01 -4.79% 346.41 -0.78% Net Income 260.54 279.61 -6.82% 268.19 -2.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 27.63 29.64 -6.78% 28.43 -2.82%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹260.54Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1150.22Cr

