Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Aia Engineering Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 2.85% YOY

Aia Engineering Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 2.85% YOY

Livemint

Aia Engineering Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 9.68% YoY & profit decreased by 2.85% YoY

Aia Engineering Q4 Results Live

Aia Engineering Q4 Results Live : Aia Engineering declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.68% & the profit decreased by 2.85% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.62% and the profit decreased by 6.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.76% q-o-q & decreased by 6.98% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.99% q-o-q & decreased by 6.71% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 27.63 for Q4 which decreased by 2.82% Y-o-Y.

Aia Engineering has delivered -0.8% return in the last 1 week, 4.93% return in last 6 months and 2.3% YTD return.

Currently the Aia Engineering has a market cap of 35601.23 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4630 & 2743.35 respectively.

As of 16 May, 2024 out of 13 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Aia Engineering Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1150.221169.16-1.62%1273.56-9.68%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total117112.76+3.76%125.78-6.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization24.5326.99-9.12%23.25+5.52%
Total Operating Expense877.34884.93-0.86%981.07-10.57%
Operating Income272.88284.22-3.99%292.5-6.71%
Net Income Before Taxes343.72361.01-4.79%346.41-0.78%
Net Income260.54279.61-6.82%268.19-2.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS27.6329.64-6.78%28.43-2.82%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹260.54Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1150.22Cr

