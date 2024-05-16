Aia Engineering Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 2.85% YOY

Aia Engineering Q4 Results Live : Aia Engineering declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.68% & the profit decreased by 2.85% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.62% and the profit decreased by 6.82%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.76% q-o-q & decreased by 6.98% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 3.99% q-o-q & decreased by 6.71% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹27.63 for Q4 which decreased by 2.82% Y-o-Y.
Aia Engineering has delivered -0.8% return in the last 1 week, 4.93% return in last 6 months and 2.3% YTD return.
Currently the Aia Engineering has a market cap of ₹35601.23 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4630 & ₹2743.35 respectively.
As of 16 May, 2024 out of 13 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 16 May, 2024 was to Hold.
Aia Engineering Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1150.22
|1169.16
|-1.62%
|1273.56
|-9.68%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|117
|112.76
|+3.76%
|125.78
|-6.98%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|24.53
|26.99
|-9.12%
|23.25
|+5.52%
|Total Operating Expense
|877.34
|884.93
|-0.86%
|981.07
|-10.57%
|Operating Income
|272.88
|284.22
|-3.99%
|292.5
|-6.71%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|343.72
|361.01
|-4.79%
|346.41
|-0.78%
|Net Income
|260.54
|279.61
|-6.82%
|268.19
|-2.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|27.63
|29.64
|-6.78%
|28.43
|-2.82%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹260.54Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1150.22Cr
