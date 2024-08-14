Aimco Pesticides Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 74.09% YOY

Aimco Pesticides Q1 Results Live : Aimco Pesticides declared their Q1 results on August 13, 2024. The company's topline has seen a decrease of 13.39% year-over-year (YoY), while the loss has fallen significantly by 74.09% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 8.42% and the loss decreased by 59.45%.

The company’s Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a decline of 4.14% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 3.85% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This reduction in expenses has contributed positively to the overall financial health of Aimco Pesticides.

Operating income was another highlight of the Q1 results, with an impressive increase of 71.55% q-o-q and a substantial 80.29% rise Y-o-Y. This indicates improved operational efficiency and cost management by the company.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-1.62, which is an increase of 74.08% YoY. Although the EPS remains negative, the significant improvement suggests that the company is on a path to recovery.

In terms of stock performance, Aimco Pesticides has delivered a -0.95% return in the last week, a -19.29% return over the past six months, and a -25.62% return year-to-date (YTD). The company’s stock has faced challenges, but the improving financial metrics could signal a turning point.

Currently, Aimco Pesticides has a market capitalization of ₹91.3 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹145 and a 52-week low of ₹89, indicating significant volatility in its trading range over the past year.

Aimco Pesticides Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 39.77 36.68 +8.42% 45.92 -13.39% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.6 3.75 -4.14% 3.74 -3.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.08 1.09 -0.23% 1.03 +5.54% Total Operating Expense 41.22 41.78 -1.33% 53.27 -22.62% Operating Income -1.45 -5.09 +71.55% -7.35 +80.29% Net Income Before Taxes -2.03 -5.09 +60.02% -7.96 +74.43% Net Income -1.55 -3.83 +59.45% -5.99 +74.09% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.62 -4 +59.5% -6.25 +74.08%