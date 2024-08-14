Aimco Pesticides Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 74.09% YOY

Aimco Pesticides Q1 Results Live : Aimco Pesticides declared their Q1 results on August 13, 2024. The company's topline has seen a decrease of 13.39% year-over-year (YoY), while the loss has fallen significantly by 74.09% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 8.42% and the loss decreased by 59.45%.
The company’s Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a decline of 4.14% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 3.85% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This reduction in expenses has contributed positively to the overall financial health of Aimco Pesticides.
Operating income was another highlight of the Q1 results, with an impressive increase of 71.55% q-o-q and a substantial 80.29% rise Y-o-Y. This indicates improved operational efficiency and cost management by the company.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-1.62, which is an increase of 74.08% YoY. Although the EPS remains negative, the significant improvement suggests that the company is on a path to recovery.
In terms of stock performance, Aimco Pesticides has delivered a -0.95% return in the last week, a -19.29% return over the past six months, and a -25.62% return year-to-date (YTD). The company’s stock has faced challenges, but the improving financial metrics could signal a turning point.
Currently, Aimco Pesticides has a market capitalization of ₹91.3 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹145 and a 52-week low of ₹89, indicating significant volatility in its trading range over the past year.
Aimco Pesticides Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|39.77
|36.68
|+8.42%
|45.92
|-13.39%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.6
|3.75
|-4.14%
|3.74
|-3.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.08
|1.09
|-0.23%
|1.03
|+5.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|41.22
|41.78
|-1.33%
|53.27
|-22.62%
|Operating Income
|-1.45
|-5.09
|+71.55%
|-7.35
|+80.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.03
|-5.09
|+60.02%
|-7.96
|+74.43%
|Net Income
|-1.55
|-3.83
|+59.45%
|-5.99
|+74.09%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.62
|-4
|+59.5%
|-6.25
|+74.08%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess