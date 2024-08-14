Aimco Pesticides Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 74.09% YOY

Livemint
Published14 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Aimco Pesticides Q1 Results Live : Aimco Pesticides declared their Q1 results on August 13, 2024. The company's topline has seen a decrease of 13.39% year-over-year (YoY), while the loss has fallen significantly by 74.09% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 8.42% and the loss decreased by 59.45%.

The company’s Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a decline of 4.14% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 3.85% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This reduction in expenses has contributed positively to the overall financial health of Aimco Pesticides.

Operating income was another highlight of the Q1 results, with an impressive increase of 71.55% q-o-q and a substantial 80.29% rise Y-o-Y. This indicates improved operational efficiency and cost management by the company.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -1.62, which is an increase of 74.08% YoY. Although the EPS remains negative, the significant improvement suggests that the company is on a path to recovery.

In terms of stock performance, Aimco Pesticides has delivered a -0.95% return in the last week, a -19.29% return over the past six months, and a -25.62% return year-to-date (YTD). The company’s stock has faced challenges, but the improving financial metrics could signal a turning point.

Currently, Aimco Pesticides has a market capitalization of 91.3 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of 145 and a 52-week low of 89, indicating significant volatility in its trading range over the past year.

Aimco Pesticides Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue39.7736.68+8.42%45.92-13.39%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.63.75-4.14%3.74-3.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.081.09-0.23%1.03+5.54%
Total Operating Expense41.2241.78-1.33%53.27-22.62%
Operating Income-1.45-5.09+71.55%-7.35+80.29%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.03-5.09+60.02%-7.96+74.43%
Net Income-1.55-3.83+59.45%-5.99+74.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.62-4+59.5%-6.25+74.08%
FAQs
₹-1.55Cr
₹39.77Cr
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
