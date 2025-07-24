Air India, despite mounting losses, sees FY25 revenue inching closer to Indigo’s

Mumbai: Air India has inched closer to India’s largest airline, IndiGo, in the three years since the Tata Group brought the nationalised carrier back into its fold.

Air India’s revenue in 2024-25 jumped 15% to ₹78,636 crore from ₹66,556.21 crore in FY24, after combining the finances of Air India, Tata SIA Airlines Ltd, Talace Pvt. Ltd—making the airline among the largest contributors to Tata Group’s ₹15.3 trillion topline in FY25.

Indigo, operated by Interglobe Aviation", saw its revenue rise to ₹84,098.2 crore in FY25 from ₹68,904.3 crore in the year before.

However, Air India was the largest lossmaker for Tata Group in FY25, with its loss widening to ₹10,859 crore from a combined loss of ₹7,356.3 crore for the three related entities in FY24, according to Tata Sons’ latest annual report.

Talace and Tata SIA, or Vistara, were merged under the Air India banner in FY25. Talace was a wholly owned Tata Group subsidiary created for the purpose of acquiring Air India from the Indian government.

After buying back the airline in 2022, Tata Sons chair N. Chandrasekaran hired former Singapore Airlines executive Campbell Wilson to lead Air India.

Wilson’s 5-year revival strategy, started in September 2022, includes refitting old planes, buying new planes, increasing Air India’s domestic market share to at least 30%, and expanding its international routes.

Air India currently has a domestic market share of 26-27%, behind IndiGo, which dominates with a 64-65% market share.

Turbulence ahead Apart from a $400 million refit programme for upgrading 67 legacy aircraft, Air India, at the 2023 Paris Air Show, signed deals worth $70 billion to buy 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing.

In December 2024, Air India placed an additional order for 100 Airbus planes, taking itstotalnumber of aircraft ordered to 570. Deliveries from these orders are expected to be completed by 2030.

However, last month’s crash of Air India’s AI-171 Boeing flight, which killed all but one of the 242 people on board and 19 others, may have pushed back the airline’s revival plans.

Meanwhile, India’s aviation industry is expected to post a net loss of ₹2,000-3,000 crore in FY26, according to rating agencyICRA. Domestic air passenger traffic, however, is projected to grow by 7-10% to 175-181 million this financial year, after growing at 7.6% to 165.4 million in FY25.

ICRA maintained a stable outlook for India’s aviation industry in its May report. However, it warned of potential risks due to rising crude oilprices, closure of Iranian and Pakistani airspace for Indian carriers, and a possible increase in insurance premiums after the Air India crash.