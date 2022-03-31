Air India reported Rs6,927 cr loss between March-December 2021

"(The) Total number of airline employees in India has declined from around 74,800 as on 31 March 2020 to around 65,600 as on 31 December 2021. (Total number of employees in airport sector has declined from around 73,400 as on 31 March 2020 to around 65,700 as on 31 December 2021," Singh said in a response to a question by MP Dibyendu Adhikari.