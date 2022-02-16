Airbnb Inc. posted record revenue last year, becoming one of the biggest beneficiaries of a battered travel industry as consumers sought suburban rentals, and projected continued growth as it emerges from the pandemic.

The San Francisco-based home-rental giant said it expects the number of nights and so-called experiences booked in the current quarter that ends March 31 to exceed pre-pandemic levels for the first time since the health crisis struck. If Airbnb’s first-quarter forecast holds up, it would mark a record number of quarterly nights and experiences booked for the company.

Airbnb said it expects first-quarter revenue of as much as $1.48 billion. That is above the average estimate of $1.22 billion from analysts polled by FactSet and compares with $887 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Airbnb said people were already booking stays for the summer. By the end of January, the company said it had over 25% more nights booked for summer travel than the same time in 2019. It cautioned, however, that “forecasting several quarters out remains challenging given continued Covid-related uncertainties."

Airbnb said Tuesday that fourth-quarter revenue through December was up 78% year-over-year at $1.53 billion. The company posted its second consecutive quarterly profit of $55 million, compared with a loss of $3.9 billion in the year-earlier period, when costs tied to its initial public offering weighed on its bottom line.

Results beat Wall Street’s expectations for both revenue and profit. On a full-year basis, the company’s revenue grew 77%, also beating analysts’ projections. Its $352 million loss compared with a loss of $4.58 billion in 2020, when one-time costs related to its IPO saddled its bottom line. The loss was narrower than analysts expected, though Airbnb has posted smaller losses in 2017 and 2018. Airbnb’s 2021 gross bookings—the value of bookings made on its platform—reached a record, exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

“We had our best year in the company’s history despite still being in the midst of a pandemic," Chief Executive Brian Chesky said on a call with analysts, referring to record revenue and gross bookings last year.

Bookings on Airbnb plunged during the early months of the pandemic, as air travel ground to a halt. But people began traveling locally in the summer of 2020, posing an opportunity. Mr. Chesky redesigned the company’s website and app to show prospective travelers everything from lavish beach houses to rustic cabins nearby, while hotel chains with a footprint in big cities suffered. He cut a quarter of staff, froze noncore businesses and slashed the company’s hefty marketing budget to keep expenses down.

Airbnb went public in late 2020 at a market capitalization that exceeded Marriott International Inc., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corp. combined. The stock closed at $180.07 Tuesday, up 24% from where it ended in its December 2020 trading debut. The shares climbed about 4% in late trading Tuesday after the results.

While some analysts believe that hotel chains and competitors like Expedia Group Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc. stand to gain as business travel picks up this year, Airbnb is betting that remote work and greater work flexibility will become fixtures of life—and something that it can gain from.

Stays of 28 days or more made up 22% of bookings in the fourth quarter, compared with 16% in the corresponding 2019 quarter. Nearly half of bookings made during the fourth quarter were for a week or more. Mr. Chesky tweeted last month that he would spend the foreseeable future working remotely from Airbnbs. He told analysts he was dialing into Tuesday’s call from Miami.

Airbnb said cross-border travel in the fourth quarter had recovered to 76% of 2019 levels.

The company has made it easier for prospective hosts to list properties on its website, as it jostles to enroll more nonurban homeowners alongside competitors like Expedia Group’s Vrbo. It also launched new features last year aimed at addressing the changing needs of travelers. Among them: a search feature that helps curate trips for customers who don’t know where and when they want to travel, allowing Airbnb to nudge them toward locations where it has supply.

Airbnb said it didn’t plan to revert to pre-pandemic levels of marketing itself on search platforms like Google because it found that most people came to its platform organically when it pulled the plug on those initiatives. Instead, it said, the marketing dollars will go toward branding.

Lower marketing costs combined with low fixed costs—Airbnb doesn’t own properties unlike hotels—will help keep expenses down compared with rivals, the company said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

