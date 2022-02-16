Airbnb sees number of bookings in first-quarter exceeding pre-pandemic levels for first time

The company has made it easier for prospective hosts to list properties on its website, as it jostles to enroll more nonurban homeowners alongside competitors like Expedia Group’s Vrbo. It also launched new features last year aimed at addressing the changing needs of travelers. Among them: a search feature that helps curate trips for customers who don’t know where and when they want to travel, allowing Airbnb to nudge them toward locations where it has supply.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}