No short term price correction in airfares or hotels likely: Thomas Cook's Menon
Madhavan Menon, executive chairman of Thomas Cook India, predicts no price correction in India's airlines and hotels due to strong demand. Indigo and Air India are focused on changing travel, positioning them as major beneficiaries over the next 5-7 years.
India's airlines and hotels sectors are not likely to see price correction any time soon due to the strong momentum and continued demand, said Madhavan Menon, executive chairman of travel agency Thomas Cook India (Group) Ltd.