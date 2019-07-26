New Delhi: Bharti Airtel’s Africa arm posted a net profit of $132.2 million in the June quarter, a 12.2% decrease against the previous year, as higher finance costs and lower gains on exceptional items offset its growth in operating profit.

This is the company’s first financial results after it raised $750 million through its initial public offering (IPO) last month. The shares were then priced at 80 pence per share, giving it a market capitalization of around $3.9 billion.

It posted a revenue of $795.9 million in the June quarter, up 6.9% year-on-year, largely driven by double-digit growth in Nigeria and East Africa, and partially offset by a decline in revenue in the rest of Africa, the company said.

The revenue increase is significant for Bharti Airtel’s Africa arm, which battles a bruising tariff war with rival Reliance Jio at home.

Airtel Africa’s customer base stand at 99.7 million users. Its average revenue per user was constant at $2.7 in the June quarter.

“Voice revenue, our largest business product, was up 3%, largely driven by 9% growth in our customer base, now reaching nearly 100 million across our footprint. Data revenue, our largest contributor to growth, was up 36% as an increasing number of customers relied on our high-quality and high-speed LTE network, resulting in a 79% growth in data usage. Mobile Money revenue, our fastest-growing business, increased by 42% as we expanded our distribution reach," said Raghunath Mandava, chief executive officer, Airtel Africa.

Bharti Airtel will declare its June-quarter earnings for India operations on 1 August. Africa has proved to be a beacon of hope for the company, which is currently faced with a struggling India business.

Airtel Africa, the holding firm for Bharti Airtel’s operations in 14 countries in the continent, has 99 million customers across three regions—Nigeria; East Africa, comprising Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Malawi and Zambia; and the rest of Africa, which comprises Niger, Gabon, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Madagascar and Seychelles. Nigeria alone accounts for half of its Ebitda and 40% of its total revenue.

Airtel established its presence in Africa in 2010 when it bought Kuwait-based Zain’s Africa operations for $10.7 billion. Over the past few years, it has been trying to expand in Africa through local deals and has made three small acquisitions in Uganda and Congo Brazzaville besides Kenya.

In October 2017, Airtel also signed a deal with Millicom, which operates the Tigo brand, to combine their operations in Ghana. In December that year, Airtel’s Rwanda unit announced the acquisition of Tigo Rwanda Ltd, making Airtel the second-largest telecom operator in the east African nation.