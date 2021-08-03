Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel reported a 62 per cent quarter-on-quarter decline in profit at ₹284 during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from ₹759 crore in the fourth quarter of FY21. The company had posted a loss of ₹15,933 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Airtel saw its revenue from operations grow 15 per cent to ₹26,854 crore in June quarter from ₹23,290 crore during quarter under review. The company claimed that its revenue grew 21.2 per cent on comparable basis considering mobile termination charges were scrapped in January 1, 2021.

Consolidated EBITDA grew 30 per cent to ₹13,189 crore during the quarter under review from ₹10,119 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin grew 567 basis points to 49.1 per cent in Q1 FY22 from 43.4 per cent in Q1 FY21.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) for June quarter stood at ₹146 as compared to ₹138 in the year-ago period.

"India revenues for Q1 FY22 at ₹18,828 crore increased by 19.2 per cent YoY on a comparable basis and 11.1 per cent YoY on a reported basis. Mobile revenues grew by 21.9 per cent YoY on comparable basis on account of the improved realizations as well as strong 4G customer addition," Airtel said in a stated.

The company said that its 4G customers increased by 33.4 per cent on annual basis to 184.4 million. Over the past year, the company has added approximately 46 million 4G customers to its network, Airtel said. Average data usage per customer during the quarter was at 18.5GB per month, while voice usage was at 1,044 minutes per customer per month.

Homes business segment witnessed a revenue growth of 12.9 per cent year-on-year with customer additions of approximately 2,85,000 during the quarter to reach to a total base of 3.35 million.

Meanwhile, Airtel Business saw 8.2 per cent growth on-year, "driven by demand for connectivity and solutions across global business and domestic businesses". Digital TV segment witnessed 8.7 per cent growth YoY on the back of strong customer additions during the quarter.

Airtel said its expansion to non-wired cities through LCO model is accelerating fast. "We are live now in more than 300 cities through this model, with overall operations in 387 cities."

"While our wireless revenue was impacted by the Covid lockdown induced slowdown in terms of device shipments and a financial squeeze at the lower end of the market, our overall performance reflected the resilience and strength of our portfolio," said Airtel MD and CEO Gopal Vittal.

Bharti Airtel closed the day's trade on Tuesday at ₹580.20, up 15.15 points or 2.68 per cent.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics