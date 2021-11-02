Airtel Q2 results: Profit jumps 300% QoQ; ARPU at 153

"Our strategy of focusing on quality customers has been validated by the strong price flow and ARPU increase that we have seen in our wireless business. The step up in performance of our enterprise and homes business reflects the resilience and strength of our overall portfolio. Even more exciting is the way our new businesses – Airtel Payments Bank, Data Centres and revenues from digital services are shaping up. With a future proofed 5G network, we are well positioned to build a strong Airtel of the future," Vittal added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}