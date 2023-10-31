Airtel Q2 results: Net profit down 37% YoY at ₹1,341 crore, ARPU rises to ₹203
- Bharti Airtel clocked a revenue of ₹34,527 crore in the September 2023 quarter, 7 percent higher than ₹37,044 crore in the year-ago period.
Telecom major Bharti Airtel recorded a net profit of ₹1,341 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), which is 37 percent lower as compared to ₹2,145.2 crore reported in the year-ago period, as per the financial results declared by the company on October 31.
Airtel's average revenue per user (ARPU) improved to ₹203 during the quarter under review, as against ₹190 in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
The company clocked a revenue of ₹34,527 crore in the September 2023 quarter, 7 percent higher than ₹37,044 crore in the year-ago period.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!