Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Airtel Q2 results: Net profit down 37% YoY at 1,341 crore, ARPU rises to 203

  • Bharti Airtel clocked a revenue of 34,527 crore in the September 2023 quarter, 7 percent higher than 37,044 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Bharti Airtel closed 1.18% lower at 915 on the BSE ahead of the results. REUTERS

Telecom major Bharti Airtel recorded a net profit of 1,341 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), which is 37 percent lower as compared to 2,145.2 crore reported in the year-ago period, as per the financial results declared by the company on October 31.

Airtel's average revenue per user (ARPU) improved to 203 during the quarter under review, as against 190 in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The company clocked a revenue of 34,527 crore in the September 2023 quarter, 7 percent higher than 37,044 crore in the year-ago period.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)

Updated: 31 Oct 2023, 05:22 PM IST
