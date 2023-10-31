Telecom major Bharti Airtel recorded a net profit of ₹1,341 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), which is 37 percent lower as compared to ₹2,145.2 crore reported in the year-ago period, as per the financial results declared by the company on October 31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Airtel's average revenue per user (ARPU) improved to ₹203 during the quarter under review, as against ₹190 in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The company clocked a revenue of ₹34,527 crore in the September 2023 quarter, 7 percent higher than ₹37,044 crore in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)

