Airtel Q3 FY22 net profit up 91%, misses estimates
- Revenues also missed estimates, rising by more than 20% on-year to Rs35,804 crore with more 4G customer additions coupled with sustainable growth in postpaid and enterprise segments, and by 3.6% on-quarter from Rs34,526 crore in the Sept quarter
NEW DELHI : Bharti Airtel’s consolidated net profit missed estimates even as it rose 91% to Rs 1,588.2crore for the quarter ended December 2022 from Rs 829.6 crore the same quarter last year, but down by 26% from September quarter’s profits of Rs 2,145 crore, on the account of exceptional charge of ₹501 crore of license fee of one of the group’s subsidiaries.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×