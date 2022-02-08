OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Bharti Airtel Q3 results: Net profit surges 22%; ARPU improves to 163
Listen to this article

Telecom major Bharti Airtel Ltd consolidated net profit surged 22% to 1,650 crore for the third quarter ended 31 December, 2021. It was 1,350 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the profit attributable to the owners, fell 3% to 830 crore as against 853 crore reported in the last year period.

Revenue from operations rose 13% to 29,866 crore during the period under review as against 26,517 crore in corresponding of last year.

On Monday, ahead of the results, Airtel scrip closed flat at 706.95 on NSE.

The India business posted a quarterly revenue of 20,913 crore, up 18% year-on-year on comparable basis.

The mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) per month increased to 163 in during the third quarter as against 146 in same quarter last year on comparable basis.

“We have delivered another quarter of sustained performance across all our business segments. Overall sequential revenue growth was at 5.4% and EBITDA margins came in at 49.9%. The recent tariff revision for mobile services has gone down well and we are exiting the quarter with an industry leading ARPU of 163," Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal said.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Mobile services India revenues were up 19.1% year-on-year on a comparable basis, led by increase in ARPU. The Airtel business revenues increased up by 13% year-on-year, backed by continued strong demand for data portfolio and emerging businesses.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout