Telecom major Bharti Airtel Ltd consolidated net profit surged 22% to ₹1,650 crore for the third quarter ended 31 December, 2021. It was ₹1,350 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the profit attributable to the owners, fell 3% to ₹830 crore as against ₹853 crore reported in the last year period.

Revenue from operations rose 13% to ₹29,866 crore during the period under review as against ₹26,517 crore in corresponding of last year.

On Monday, ahead of the results, Airtel scrip closed flat at ₹706.95 on NSE.

The India business posted a quarterly revenue of ₹20,913 crore, up 18% year-on-year on comparable basis.

The mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) per month increased to ₹163 in during the third quarter as against ₹146 in same quarter last year on comparable basis.

“We have delivered another quarter of sustained performance across all our business segments. Overall sequential revenue growth was at 5.4% and EBITDA margins came in at 49.9%. The recent tariff revision for mobile services has gone down well and we are exiting the quarter with an industry leading ARPU of ₹163," Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal said.

Mobile services India revenues were up 19.1% year-on-year on a comparable basis, led by increase in ARPU. The Airtel business revenues increased up by 13% year-on-year, backed by continued strong demand for data portfolio and emerging businesses.

