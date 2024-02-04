Airtel Q3 results preview: Revenue to increase by 2.3%, EBITDA to grow 2%
According to a report by Prabhudas Lilladher, Bharti Airtel's consolidated revenue for Q3FY24 will experience a quarter-on-quarter increase of 2.3 percent, reaching ₹37,900 crore.
Fueled by strong growth in subscriber numbers and an increased average revenue per user (ARPU) driven by premiumization efforts, telecom giant Bharti Airtel is anticipated to announce a consolidated net profit of ₹38,068 crore, according to brokerages.
