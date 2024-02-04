 Airtel Q3 results preview: Revenue to increase by 2.3%, EBITDA to grow 2% | Mint
Airtel Q3 results preview: Revenue to increase by 2.3%, EBITDA to grow 2%

 Vaamanaa Sethi

According to a report by Prabhudas Lilladher, Bharti Airtel's consolidated revenue for Q3FY24 will experience a quarter-on-quarter increase of 2.3 percent, reaching ₹37,900 crore.

Fueled by strong growth in subscriber numbers and an increased average revenue per user (ARPU) driven by premiumization efforts, telecom giant Bharti Airtel is anticipated to announce a consolidated net profit of 38,068 crore, according to brokerages. 

This signifies a noteworthy 6.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in the current quarter compared to 35,804.40 crore in the corresponding period last year, and a modest 2.7 percent sequential rise.

According to a report by Prabhudas Lilladher, Bharti Airtel's consolidated revenue for Q3FY24 will experience a quarter-on-quarter increase of 2.3 percent, reaching 37,900 crore. Simultaneously, the Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) is projected to exhibit a sequential growth of 2 percent, reaching 19,900 crore.

The adjusted Profit After Tax (PAT) for the current reporting quarter is estimated at 15,467 crore, reflecting a 2.6 percent decrease from the Q3FY2023 figure of 15,881 crore.

“For Q3, we have factored subscriber growth of 3.6 mn (Q2FY24: 4 mn) to 346mn coupled with ARPU increase of 1.1% QoQ to 205. Airtel Africa business is expected to see revenue growth of 4% QoQ, and we have factored in a 4% QoQ growth rate for the enterprise business. Home services will see revenue growth of 8.1% QoQ with margin expansion of 20bps QoQ. For DTH we have factored a muted growth of 0.7% QoQ," the report stated.

Prabhudas has taken into account a projected subscriber growth of 3.6 million for Q3, bringing the total to 346 million. This growth is coupled with an anticipated ARPU increase of 1.1 percent quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) to 205. Notably, the subscriber growth in Q2FY24 was at Q2FY24. Prabhudas forecasts a 4 percent QoQ revenue growth for the Africa business, factoring in a 4 percent QoQ growth rate for the enterprise business.

Home services will see revenue growth of 8.1 percent QoQ with margin expansion of 20bps QoQ. For DTH a muted growth of 0.7 percent QoQ is seen.

Bharti is also targeting 50,000 crore market opportunity with its Enterprise offerings including CPaaS, cloud, cybersecurity and data centers as the company expects 80% of corporates will put up 5G within the next 3 years.

The agency further assigned ‘Accumlate’ rating to the Bharti Airtel stock with a target price of 1,088 crore.A

Published: 04 Feb 2024, 03:41 PM IST
