Airtel’s Q1FY23 net profit soars fivefold to 1,607 cr

“It has been another solid quarter. We continue to deliver strong and sustained growth at 4.5% sequentially. Ebitda margins are now 50.6%. Our enterprise and homes business has strong momentum and has delivered strong double-digit growth, improving the diversity of the overall portfolio. Airtel’s strategy of winning quality customers continues to yield good results with an industry beating ARPU of ₹183," said Gopal Vittal, managing director and chief executive officer, Airtel.