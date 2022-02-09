Bharti Airtel Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹829.6 crore in the December quarter, missing analysts’ estimates, even as it posted industry-leading average revenue per customer (Arpu) and signed up lucrative 4G subscribers.

The reported profit was 2.8% below the previous year’s ₹853.6 crore, while consolidated revenue during the quarter rose to ₹29,866 crore, 12.6% higher than the previous year’s ₹26,517.8 crore.

Airtel’s profit missed Bloomberg analysts’ estimate of ₹928 crore, while revenue was ahead of estimated ₹29,370 crore.

Compared to the September quarter, consolidated net profit was 26% lower, while revenue was 5.4% higher.

Airtel’s India revenues during the December quarter rose 10% from a year earlier to ₹20,913 crore, while mobile revenues grew by 19.1% due to higher Arpu led by price hikes and rising 4G customer additions.

“The recent tariff revision for mobile services has gone down well and we are exiting the quarter with an industry-leading Arpu of ₹163. The full impact of the revised mobile tariffs, however, will be visible in the fourth quarter," said Gopal Vittal, chief executive officer of Bharti Airtel. Reliance Jio had an Arpu of ₹151.6 and Vodafone Idea at ₹115 as of 31 December.

All telcos raised tariffs in November for pre-paid subscribers, which form the bulk of the overall subscriber base of the industry. “Bharti, however, showed much better performance versus competitors, as Jio lost 8.5 million subscribers and VIL lost 5.8 million subscribers in Q3. Despite the subscriber loss, higher tariffs and improved customer mix (3 million 4G subscribers were added) resulted in Arpus expanding 6.5% QoQ from ₹153 to ₹163, in line with our estimates," analysts at UBS said in a note. Airtel added 29.9 million 4G data customers during the year, reaching a total of 195.5 million at the end of the quarter.

“Bharti’s Q3FY22 results were slightly ahead of estimates, especially on key operating parameters, and ahead of both Jio and VIL’s results as well," UBS said.

Consolidated Ebitda—earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization—increased by 22.4% annually to ₹14,905 crore, with India non-mobile and Africa business contributing 17% and 30.1% respectively, and India mobile contributing 52.9%. Ebitda margin also improved annually to 49.9% from 45.9%. India mobile services Ebitda improved to 49.4% from 43.7% during the period, while consolidated Ebit rose 36% to ₹6,345 crore.

“Our balance sheet is robust and we are now generating healthy free cash flows. This has enabled us to recently prepay some of our spectrum liabilities to the government thereby reducing the interest burden," Vittal said. The carrier pre-paid ₹15,519 crore to clear all deferred liabilities for spectrum acquired in 2014. Its net debt has also reduced sequentially to ₹1.59 trillion from ₹1.66 trillion.

The company’s board also approved raising ₹7,500 crore by selling secured or unsecured, listed or unlisted non-convertible debt securities including debentures, bonds in one or more tranches from time to time, Bharti Airtel said in a separate statement.

