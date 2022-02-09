Airtel’s Q3 profit declines despite robust revenues

All telcos raised tariffs in November for pre-paid subscribers, which form the bulk of the overall subscriber base of the industry. “Bharti, however, showed much better performance versus competitors, as Jio lost 8.5 million subscribers and VIL lost 5.8 million subscribers in Q3. Despite the subscriber loss, higher tariffs and improved customer mix (3 million 4G subscribers were added) resulted in Arpus expanding 6.5% QoQ from ₹153 to ₹163, in line with our estimates," analysts at UBS said in a note. Airtel added 29.9 million 4G data customers during the year, reaching a total of 195.5 million at the end of the quarter.