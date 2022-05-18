Airtel’s Q4 net profit zooms as tariff hikes take effect

India’s second-largest telecom operator’s average revenue per user—a key measure of profitability—was ₹178 for the quarter, the highest among its rivals. It was 22.7% more than ₹145 in the same quarter last financial year, and 9.2% more than ₹163 in the December quarter. This led to a more than 25% jump in mobile revenues to ₹17,616 crore, from ₹14,078 crore in the same quarter last year.