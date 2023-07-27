Ajanta Pharma Q1 results: Consolidated PAT up 19% to ₹208 crore, declares dividend2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 04:12 PM IST
Ajanta Pharma reports Q1 revenue of Rs. 1,021 crore, EBITDA of Rs. 271 crore, and PAT of Rs. 208 crore, with a 19% increase in revenue and PAT. The company declares a 1st interim dividend of Rs. 315 crore for FY 2024, including a special dividend of Rs. 15 per share to mark its 50th anniversary
Ajanta Pharma, a mid-size firm that is into specialty pharmaceutical formulation today reported its performance for the 1st quarter of the current financial year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×