The Board of Directors have approved 1st interim dividend of Rs. 315 cr. for the year FY 2024. It translated into Rs. 25 per share (1250%) for each Rs. 2 face value share. This total dividend of Rs. 25 per share includes a regular dividend of Rs. 10 per share, and an additional Rs. 15 per share, distributed as a special dividend on the commemoration of 50 years of the momentous journey of the company.

