Ajanta Pharma reported consolidated profit after tax of ₹195.94 crore for the September quarter of the current fiscal. In the same quarter last fiscal, the Maharashtra-based multinational pharmaceutical company had posted a profit after tax of ₹170.22 crore, marking a growth of 15.11 per cent on-year.

Revenue from operations climbed to ₹884.80 crore during Q2 FY22 against ₹715.91 crore in Q2 FY21. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter under review stood at ₹263 crore, against ₹274 crore in the same quarter last year. EBITDA margin was 30 per cent, whereas PAT margin was per cent of revenue from operations.

Total expenses increased to ₹653.92 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal, as against ₹471.52 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

For the September quarter, India sales jumped 23 per cent to ₹248 crore, as opposed to ₹202 crore a year ago.

“As per Iqvia MAT September 2021, we have posted healthy growth of 14 per cent in Cardiology (segment growth of 13 per cent), 27 per cent in Ophthalmology (segment growth of 18 per cent), 23 per cent in Dermatology (segment growth of 13 per cent) and 38 per cent in Pain Management (segment growth of 17 per cent)," Ajanta Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, during the quarter, total export sales amounted to ₹611 crore, against ₹499 crore, posting growth of 22 per cent. The US generic market saw a growth of 26 per cent, whereas Africa institution market grew 29 per cent. Emerging branded generic markets increased 19 per cent.

During Q2 FY22, Ajanta Pharma's R&D expenses were ₹49 crore, compared to ₹29 crore in Q2 FY 2021. It was 6 per cent of revenue from operations.

Along with the financial results for the September quarter, the board of Ajanta Pharma also approved payment of interim dividend of ₹9.50 (475 per cent) per equity share on the face-value of ₹2 per share for the financial year 2021-22.

Ajanta Pharma shares closed the day's trade at ₹2,127.25 on BSE, falling 25 points or 1.17 per cent on Friday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.