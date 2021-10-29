Ajanta Pharma Q2 profit rises 15% to 196 cr; board approves interim dividend

Revenue from operations climbed to ₹884.80 crore during Q2 FY22 against ₹715.91 crore in Q2 FY21. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter under review stood at ₹263 crore, against ₹274 crore in the same quarter last year. EBITDA margin was 30 per cent, whereas PAT margin was per cent of revenue from operations.