Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 18.09% YOY

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : Ajanta Pharmaceuticals declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 12.13% & the profit increased by 18.09% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.62% and the profit increased by 21.24%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.53% q-o-q & increased by 33.1% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 21.43% q-o-q & increased by 19.45% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹19.53 for Q1 which increased by 18.15% Y-o-Y.

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals has delivered 8.37% return in the last 1 week, 19.85% return in the last 6 months, and 21.45% YTD return.

Currently, Ajanta Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹31603.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2579.9 & ₹1650.05 respectively.

As of 31 Jul, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1144.92 1054.08 +8.62% 1021.04 +12.13% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 283.78 233.51 +21.53% 213.21 +33.1% Depreciation/ Amortization 33.97 34.25 -0.82% 33.18 +2.38% Total Operating Expense 848.54 810.01 +4.76% 772.91 +9.79% Operating Income 296.38 244.07 +21.43% 248.13 +19.45% Net Income Before Taxes 322.12 278.04 +15.85% 269.04 +19.73% Net Income 245.77 202.72 +21.24% 208.12 +18.09% Diluted Normalized EPS 19.53 16.09 +21.38% 16.53 +18.15%