Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 18.09% YOY

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 12.13% YoY & profit increased by 18.09% YoY

Livemint
Published31 Jul 2024, 10:46 AM IST
Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live
Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : Ajanta Pharmaceuticals declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 12.13% & the profit increased by 18.09% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.62% and the profit increased by 21.24%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.53% q-o-q & increased by 33.1% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 21.43% q-o-q & increased by 19.45% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 19.53 for Q1 which increased by 18.15% Y-o-Y.

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals has delivered 8.37% return in the last 1 week, 19.85% return in the last 6 months, and 21.45% YTD return.

Currently, Ajanta Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of 31603.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2579.9 & 1650.05 respectively.

As of 31 Jul, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1144.921054.08+8.62%1021.04+12.13%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total283.78233.51+21.53%213.21+33.1%
Depreciation/ Amortization33.9734.25-0.82%33.18+2.38%
Total Operating Expense848.54810.01+4.76%772.91+9.79%
Operating Income296.38244.07+21.43%248.13+19.45%
Net Income Before Taxes322.12278.04+15.85%269.04+19.73%
Net Income245.77202.72+21.24%208.12+18.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS19.5316.09+21.38%16.53+18.15%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹245.77Cr
₹1144.92Cr
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 10:46 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsAjanta Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 18.09% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    182.05
    10:47 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    -0.95 (-0.52%)

    GAIL India

    243.25
    10:47 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    9.6 (4.11%)

    Tata Steel

    164.45
    10:47 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    0.4 (0.24%)

    Bandhan Bank

    219.60
    10:47 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    -0.2 (-0.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    96.70
    10:37 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    5.4 (5.91%)

    Granules India

    619.50
    10:37 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    31.7 (5.39%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    544.20
    10:37 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    25.4 (4.9%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    770.35
    10:37 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    35.85 (4.88%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,740.00-124.00
      Chennai
      70,191.00-260.00
      Delhi
      70,260.00290.00
      Kolkata
      70,809.00-124.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue