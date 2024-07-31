Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 18.09% YOY

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 18.09% YOY

Livemint

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 12.13% YoY & profit increased by 18.09% YoY

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : Ajanta Pharmaceuticals declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 12.13% & the profit increased by 18.09% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.62% and the profit increased by 21.24%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.53% q-o-q & increased by 33.1% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 21.43% q-o-q & increased by 19.45% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 19.53 for Q1 which increased by 18.15% Y-o-Y.

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals has delivered 8.37% return in the last 1 week, 19.85% return in the last 6 months, and 21.45% YTD return.

Currently, Ajanta Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of 31603.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2579.9 & 1650.05 respectively.

As of 31 Jul, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1144.921054.08+8.62%1021.04+12.13%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total283.78233.51+21.53%213.21+33.1%
Depreciation/ Amortization33.9734.25-0.82%33.18+2.38%
Total Operating Expense848.54810.01+4.76%772.91+9.79%
Operating Income296.38244.07+21.43%248.13+19.45%
Net Income Before Taxes322.12278.04+15.85%269.04+19.73%
Net Income245.77202.72+21.24%208.12+18.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS19.5316.09+21.38%16.53+18.15%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹245.77Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1144.92Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.