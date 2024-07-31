Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 18.09% YOY

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : Ajanta Pharmaceuticals declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 12.13% & the profit increased by 18.09% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.62% and the profit increased by 21.24%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.53% q-o-q & increased by 33.1% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 21.43% q-o-q & increased by 19.45% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹19.53 for Q1 which increased by 18.15% Y-o-Y.
Ajanta Pharmaceuticals has delivered 8.37% return in the last 1 week, 19.85% return in the last 6 months, and 21.45% YTD return.
Currently, Ajanta Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹31603.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2579.9 & ₹1650.05 respectively.
As of 31 Jul, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.
Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1144.92
|1054.08
|+8.62%
|1021.04
|+12.13%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|283.78
|233.51
|+21.53%
|213.21
|+33.1%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|33.97
|34.25
|-0.82%
|33.18
|+2.38%
|Total Operating Expense
|848.54
|810.01
|+4.76%
|772.91
|+9.79%
|Operating Income
|296.38
|244.07
|+21.43%
|248.13
|+19.45%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|322.12
|278.04
|+15.85%
|269.04
|+19.73%
|Net Income
|245.77
|202.72
|+21.24%
|208.12
|+18.09%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|19.53
|16.09
|+21.38%
|16.53
|+18.15%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹245.77Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1144.92Cr
