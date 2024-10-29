Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 10.84% YoY

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 15.38% YoY & profit increased by 10.84% YoY.

Published29 Oct 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live
Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live : Ajanta Pharmaceuticals declared their Q2 results on 28 Oct, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 15.38% year-over-year and a profit increase of 10.84% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by only 3.64%, while the profit saw a significant decrease of 11.92%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 8.04% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 17.41% year-over-year, indicating some cost control measures are being implemented.

Operating income also showed positive growth, up by 2.04% q-o-q and 17.7% YoY, highlighting the company's ability to maintain operational efficiency despite fluctuating expenses.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 17.26, reflecting an increase of 11.35% compared to the same quarter last year, which is a positive indicator for investors.

In terms of stock performance, Ajanta Pharmaceuticals has delivered a -6.93% return in the last week, but a robust 32.09% return over the last six months and a remarkable 40.26% year-to-date return.

The company's current market capitalization is 36,506.81 crore, with a 52-week high of 3,485 and a low of 1,730.90, illustrating significant volatility in its stock price.

As of 29 Oct, 2024, analysts' ratings reflect a mixed sentiment: out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 has a Hold rating, 4 have a Buy rating, and 2 have issued Strong Buy ratings.

The consensus recommendation as of 29 Oct, 2024, is to Buy, indicating a generally optimistic outlook for Ajanta Pharmaceuticals despite recent market fluctuations.

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1186.641144.92+3.64%1028.44+15.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total260.96283.78-8.04%222.27+17.41%
Depreciation/ Amortization34.3933.97+1.24%33.71+2.02%
Total Operating Expense884.21848.54+4.2%771.49+14.61%
Operating Income302.43296.38+2.04%256.95+17.7%
Net Income Before Taxes290.24322.12-9.9%275.94+5.18%
Net Income216.48245.77-11.92%195.3+10.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.2619.53-11.62%15.5+11.35%
FAQs
₹216.48Cr
₹1186.64Cr
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 10:56 AM IST
