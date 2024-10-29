Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 10.84% YoY

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live : Ajanta Pharmaceuticals declared their Q2 results on 28 Oct, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 15.38% year-over-year and a profit increase of 10.84% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by only 3.64%, while the profit saw a significant decrease of 11.92%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 8.04% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 17.41% year-over-year, indicating some cost control measures are being implemented.
Operating income also showed positive growth, up by 2.04% q-o-q and 17.7% YoY, highlighting the company's ability to maintain operational efficiency despite fluctuating expenses.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹17.26, reflecting an increase of 11.35% compared to the same quarter last year, which is a positive indicator for investors.
In terms of stock performance, Ajanta Pharmaceuticals has delivered a -6.93% return in the last week, but a robust 32.09% return over the last six months and a remarkable 40.26% year-to-date return.
The company's current market capitalization is ₹36,506.81 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3,485 and a low of ₹1,730.90, illustrating significant volatility in its stock price.
As of 29 Oct, 2024, analysts' ratings reflect a mixed sentiment: out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 has a Hold rating, 4 have a Buy rating, and 2 have issued Strong Buy ratings.
The consensus recommendation as of 29 Oct, 2024, is to Buy, indicating a generally optimistic outlook for Ajanta Pharmaceuticals despite recent market fluctuations.
Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1186.64
|1144.92
|+3.64%
|1028.44
|+15.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|260.96
|283.78
|-8.04%
|222.27
|+17.41%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|34.39
|33.97
|+1.24%
|33.71
|+2.02%
|Total Operating Expense
|884.21
|848.54
|+4.2%
|771.49
|+14.61%
|Operating Income
|302.43
|296.38
|+2.04%
|256.95
|+17.7%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|290.24
|322.12
|-9.9%
|275.94
|+5.18%
|Net Income
|216.48
|245.77
|-11.92%
|195.3
|+10.84%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|17.26
|19.53
|-11.62%
|15.5
|+11.35%
