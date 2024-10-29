Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 10.84% YoY

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live : Ajanta Pharmaceuticals declared their Q2 results on 28 Oct, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 15.38% year-over-year and a profit increase of 10.84% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by only 3.64%, while the profit saw a significant decrease of 11.92%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 8.04% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 17.41% year-over-year, indicating some cost control measures are being implemented.

Operating income also showed positive growth, up by 2.04% q-o-q and 17.7% YoY, highlighting the company's ability to maintain operational efficiency despite fluctuating expenses.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹17.26, reflecting an increase of 11.35% compared to the same quarter last year, which is a positive indicator for investors.

In terms of stock performance, Ajanta Pharmaceuticals has delivered a -6.93% return in the last week, but a robust 32.09% return over the last six months and a remarkable 40.26% year-to-date return.

The company's current market capitalization is ₹36,506.81 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3,485 and a low of ₹1,730.90, illustrating significant volatility in its stock price.

As of 29 Oct, 2024, analysts' ratings reflect a mixed sentiment: out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 has a Hold rating, 4 have a Buy rating, and 2 have issued Strong Buy ratings.

The consensus recommendation as of 29 Oct, 2024, is to Buy, indicating a generally optimistic outlook for Ajanta Pharmaceuticals despite recent market fluctuations.

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1186.64 1144.92 +3.64% 1028.44 +15.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 260.96 283.78 -8.04% 222.27 +17.41% Depreciation/ Amortization 34.39 33.97 +1.24% 33.71 +2.02% Total Operating Expense 884.21 848.54 +4.2% 771.49 +14.61% Operating Income 302.43 296.38 +2.04% 256.95 +17.7% Net Income Before Taxes 290.24 322.12 -9.9% 275.94 +5.18% Net Income 216.48 245.77 -11.92% 195.3 +10.84% Diluted Normalized EPS 17.26 19.53 -11.62% 15.5 +11.35%