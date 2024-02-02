Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 56.14% YOY

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 13.73% & the profit increased by 56.14% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.46% and the profit increased by 7.54%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.09% q-o-q & increased by 20.23% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 11.85% q-o-q & increased by 65.89% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹16.67 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 58.76% Y-o-Y.
Ajanta Pharmaceuticals has delivered -1.03% return in the last 1 week, 30.24% return in last 6 months and 4.35% YTD return.
Currently the Ajanta Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹27377.21 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2353.95 & ₹1121.84 respectively.
As of 02 Feb, 2024 out of 12 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 02 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1105.15
|1028.44
|+7.46%
|971.77
|+13.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|231.35
|222.27
|+4.09%
|192.42
|+20.23%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|34.26
|33.71
|+1.63%
|33.3
|+2.88%
|Total Operating Expense
|817.76
|771.49
|+6%
|798.53
|+2.41%
|Operating Income
|287.39
|256.95
|+11.85%
|173.24
|+65.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|290.91
|275.94
|+5.43%
|168.34
|+72.81%
|Net Income
|210.03
|195.3
|+7.54%
|134.51
|+56.14%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.67
|15.5
|+7.55%
|10.5
|+58.76%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹210.03Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1105.15Cr
