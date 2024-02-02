Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 56.14% YOY

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 13.73% & the profit increased by 56.14% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.46% and the profit increased by 7.54%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.09% q-o-q & increased by 20.23% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 11.85% q-o-q & increased by 65.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹16.67 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 58.76% Y-o-Y.

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals has delivered -1.03% return in the last 1 week, 30.24% return in last 6 months and 4.35% YTD return.

Currently the Ajanta Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹27377.21 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2353.95 & ₹1121.84 respectively.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1105.15 1028.44 +7.46% 971.77 +13.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 231.35 222.27 +4.09% 192.42 +20.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 34.26 33.71 +1.63% 33.3 +2.88% Total Operating Expense 817.76 771.49 +6% 798.53 +2.41% Operating Income 287.39 256.95 +11.85% 173.24 +65.89% Net Income Before Taxes 290.91 275.94 +5.43% 168.34 +72.81% Net Income 210.03 195.3 +7.54% 134.51 +56.14% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.67 15.5 +7.55% 10.5 +58.76%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹210.03Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1105.15Cr

