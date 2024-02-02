Hello User
Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 56.14% YOY

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 56.14% YOY

Livemint

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 13.73% YoY & profit increased by 56.14% YoY

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 13.73% & the profit increased by 56.14% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.46% and the profit increased by 7.54%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.09% q-o-q & increased by 20.23% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 11.85% q-o-q & increased by 65.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 16.67 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 58.76% Y-o-Y.

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals has delivered -1.03% return in the last 1 week, 30.24% return in last 6 months and 4.35% YTD return.

Currently the Ajanta Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of 27377.21 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2353.95 & 1121.84 respectively.

As of 02 Feb, 2024 out of 12 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1105.151028.44+7.46%971.77+13.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total231.35222.27+4.09%192.42+20.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization34.2633.71+1.63%33.3+2.88%
Total Operating Expense817.76771.49+6%798.53+2.41%
Operating Income287.39256.95+11.85%173.24+65.89%
Net Income Before Taxes290.91275.94+5.43%168.34+72.81%
Net Income210.03195.3+7.54%134.51+56.14%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.6715.5+7.55%10.5+58.76%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹210.03Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1105.15Cr

