Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q3 Results 2025:Ajanta Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 3.71% year-over-year. The profit surged by 10.88% YoY, amounting to ₹232.88 crore, while the revenue reached ₹1146.13 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 3.41%, although profit experienced an increase of 7.58%.

The company's selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.61% quarter-over-quarter and saw a significant increase of 14.62% year-over-year, reflecting the rising operational costs.

In terms of operating income, there was a downturn of 5.81% quarter-over-quarter and a slight decrease of 0.88% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹18.59, reflecting an increase of 11.52% YoY, which indicates positive growth in profitability metrics.

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals has faced a challenging market recently, delivering a -7.57% return in the last week, a -4.14% return over the past six months, and an -8.71% return year-to-date.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, the market capitalization of Ajanta Pharmaceuticals stands at ₹33,437.09 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3485 and a low of ₹1998.35.

Analyst sentiment is mixed, with 9 analysts covering the company as of 31 Jan, 2025. Out of these, 2 have rated it as a Strong Sell, 1 as Sell, 3 as Buy, and 3 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation currently is to Buy, indicating optimism about the company’s future performance.

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1146.13 1186.64 -3.41% 1105.15 +3.71% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 265.17 260.96 +1.61% 231.35 +14.62% Depreciation/ Amortization 35.97 34.39 +4.59% 34.26 +4.99% Total Operating Expense 861.27 884.21 -2.59% 817.76 +5.32% Operating Income 284.86 302.43 -5.81% 287.39 -0.88% Net Income Before Taxes 307.39 290.24 +5.91% 290.91 +5.66% Net Income 232.88 216.48 +7.58% 210.03 +10.88% Diluted Normalized EPS 18.59 17.26 +7.71% 16.67 +11.52%