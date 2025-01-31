Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 10.88% YOY, profit at ₹232.88 crore and revenue at ₹1146.13 crore

Published31 Jan 2025, 11:37 AM IST
Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q3 Results 2025:Ajanta Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 3.71% year-over-year. The profit surged by 10.88% YoY, amounting to 232.88 crore, while the revenue reached 1146.13 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 3.41%, although profit experienced an increase of 7.58%.

The company's selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.61% quarter-over-quarter and saw a significant increase of 14.62% year-over-year, reflecting the rising operational costs.

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q3 Results

In terms of operating income, there was a downturn of 5.81% quarter-over-quarter and a slight decrease of 0.88% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 18.59, reflecting an increase of 11.52% YoY, which indicates positive growth in profitability metrics.

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals has faced a challenging market recently, delivering a -7.57% return in the last week, a -4.14% return over the past six months, and an -8.71% return year-to-date.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, the market capitalization of Ajanta Pharmaceuticals stands at 33,437.09 crore, with a 52-week high of 3485 and a low of 1998.35.

Analyst sentiment is mixed, with 9 analysts covering the company as of 31 Jan, 2025. Out of these, 2 have rated it as a Strong Sell, 1 as Sell, 3 as Buy, and 3 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation currently is to Buy, indicating optimism about the company’s future performance.

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1146.131186.64-3.41%1105.15+3.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total265.17260.96+1.61%231.35+14.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization35.9734.39+4.59%34.26+4.99%
Total Operating Expense861.27884.21-2.59%817.76+5.32%
Operating Income284.86302.43-5.81%287.39-0.88%
Net Income Before Taxes307.39290.24+5.91%290.91+5.66%
Net Income232.88216.48+7.58%210.03+10.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS18.5917.26+7.71%16.67+11.52%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹232.88Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1146.13Cr

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 11:37 AM IST
