Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 10.88% YOY, profit at ₹232.88 crore and revenue at ₹1146.13 crore

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q3 Results 2025:Ajanta Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 3.71% year-over-year. The profit surged by 10.88% YoY, amounting to ₹232.88 crore, while the revenue reached ₹1146.13 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 3.41%, although profit experienced an increase of 7.58%.
The company's selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.61% quarter-over-quarter and saw a significant increase of 14.62% year-over-year, reflecting the rising operational costs.
In terms of operating income, there was a downturn of 5.81% quarter-over-quarter and a slight decrease of 0.88% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹18.59, reflecting an increase of 11.52% YoY, which indicates positive growth in profitability metrics.
Ajanta Pharmaceuticals has faced a challenging market recently, delivering a -7.57% return in the last week, a -4.14% return over the past six months, and an -8.71% return year-to-date.
As of 31 Jan, 2025, the market capitalization of Ajanta Pharmaceuticals stands at ₹33,437.09 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3485 and a low of ₹1998.35.
Analyst sentiment is mixed, with 9 analysts covering the company as of 31 Jan, 2025. Out of these, 2 have rated it as a Strong Sell, 1 as Sell, 3 as Buy, and 3 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation currently is to Buy, indicating optimism about the company’s future performance.
Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1146.13
|1186.64
|-3.41%
|1105.15
|+3.71%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|265.17
|260.96
|+1.61%
|231.35
|+14.62%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|35.97
|34.39
|+4.59%
|34.26
|+4.99%
|Total Operating Expense
|861.27
|884.21
|-2.59%
|817.76
|+5.32%
|Operating Income
|284.86
|302.43
|-5.81%
|287.39
|-0.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|307.39
|290.24
|+5.91%
|290.91
|+5.66%
|Net Income
|232.88
|216.48
|+7.58%
|210.03
|+10.88%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|18.59
|17.26
|+7.71%
|16.67
|+11.52%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹232.88Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹1146.13Cr