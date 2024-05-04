Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 65.82% YOY

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : Ajanta Pharmaceuticals declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 19.53% & the profit increased by 65.82% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.62% and the profit decreased by 3.48%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.93% q-o-q & increased by 4.41% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 15.07% q-o-q & increased by 50.12% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹16.09 for Q4 which increased by 68.63% Y-o-Y.
Ajanta Pharmaceuticals has delivered 4.7% return in the last 1 week, 22.16% return in the last 6 months, and 7.22% YTD return.
Currently, Ajanta Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹28129.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2353.95 & ₹1235.89 respectively.
As of 04 May, 2024, out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 04 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1054.08
|1105.15
|-4.62%
|881.84
|+19.53%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|233.51
|231.35
|+0.93%
|223.64
|+4.41%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|34.25
|34.26
|-0.03%
|33.02
|+3.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|810.01
|817.76
|-0.95%
|719.26
|+12.62%
|Operating Income
|244.07
|287.39
|-15.07%
|162.58
|+50.12%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|278.04
|290.91
|-4.42%
|152.05
|+82.86%
|Net Income
|202.72
|210.03
|-3.48%
|122.25
|+65.82%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.09
|16.67
|-3.48%
|9.54
|+68.63%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹202.72Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1054.08Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!