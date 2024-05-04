Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 65.82% YOY

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : Ajanta Pharmaceuticals declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 19.53% & the profit increased by 65.82% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.62% and the profit decreased by 3.48%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.93% q-o-q & increased by 4.41% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 15.07% q-o-q & increased by 50.12% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹16.09 for Q4 which increased by 68.63% Y-o-Y.

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals has delivered 4.7% return in the last 1 week, 22.16% return in the last 6 months, and 7.22% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Ajanta Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹28129.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2353.95 & ₹1235.89 respectively.

As of 04 May, 2024, out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 May, 2024, was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1054.08 1105.15 -4.62% 881.84 +19.53% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 233.51 231.35 +0.93% 223.64 +4.41% Depreciation/ Amortization 34.25 34.26 -0.03% 33.02 +3.73% Total Operating Expense 810.01 817.76 -0.95% 719.26 +12.62% Operating Income 244.07 287.39 -15.07% 162.58 +50.12% Net Income Before Taxes 278.04 290.91 -4.42% 152.05 +82.86% Net Income 202.72 210.03 -3.48% 122.25 +65.82% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.09 16.67 -3.48% 9.54 +68.63%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹202.72Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1054.08Cr

