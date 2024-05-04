Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 65.82% YOY

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 65.82% YOY

Livemint

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 19.53% YoY & profit increased by 65.82% YoY

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : Ajanta Pharmaceuticals declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 19.53% & the profit increased by 65.82% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.62% and the profit decreased by 3.48%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.93% q-o-q & increased by 4.41% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 15.07% q-o-q & increased by 50.12% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 16.09 for Q4 which increased by 68.63% Y-o-Y.

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals has delivered 4.7% return in the last 1 week, 22.16% return in the last 6 months, and 7.22% YTD return.

Currently, Ajanta Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of 28129.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2353.95 & 1235.89 respectively.

As of 04 May, 2024, out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1054.081105.15-4.62%881.84+19.53%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total233.51231.35+0.93%223.64+4.41%
Depreciation/ Amortization34.2534.26-0.03%33.02+3.73%
Total Operating Expense810.01817.76-0.95%719.26+12.62%
Operating Income244.07287.39-15.07%162.58+50.12%
Net Income Before Taxes278.04290.91-4.42%152.05+82.86%
Net Income202.72210.03-3.48%122.25+65.82%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.0916.67-3.48%9.54+68.63%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹202.72Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1054.08Cr

