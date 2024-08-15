Ajanta Soya Q1 results : profit at ₹4.37Cr, Revenue increased by 5.94% YoY

Ajanta Soya Q1 Results Live : Ajanta Soya Q1 Results Live : Ajanta Soya declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 5.94% and the profit came at ₹4.37 crore. It is noteworthy that Ajanta Soya had declared a loss of ₹1.93 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.32%.
The Selling, general, and administrative expenses declined by 6.25% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 11.55% year-over-year. This indicates a significant improvement in cost management on a quarterly basis, although there has been an increase in these expenses compared to the same period last year.
The operating income saw a substantial rise, up by 125.86% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 249.22% year-over-year, showcasing strong operational performance.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.54, which marks a remarkable increase of 325% year-over-year, reflecting enhanced profitability.
Despite the positive quarterly results, Ajanta Soya has delivered a -2.49% return in the last week, a -12.79% return in the last 6 months, and a -6.61% year-to-date return, indicating some investor concerns or market volatility.
Currently, Ajanta Soya has a market cap of ₹236.62 crore with a 52-week high of ₹39.78 and a 52-week low of ₹24.8, reflecting the stock's volatility over the past year.
Ajanta Soya Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|272.01
|240.03
|+13.32%
|256.76
|+5.94%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.03
|4.3
|-6.25%
|3.61
|+11.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.68
|0.68
|+0.1%
|0.64
|+6.84%
|Total Operating Expense
|267.49
|238.03
|+12.38%
|259.79
|+2.96%
|Operating Income
|4.52
|2
|+125.86%
|-3.03
|+249.22%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.8
|3.71
|+56.51%
|-2.01
|+388.09%
|Net Income
|4.37
|2.69
|+62.35%
|-1.93
|+326.3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.54
|0.33
|+63.64%
|-0.24
|+325%
