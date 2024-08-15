Ajanta Soya Q1 results : profit at ₹4.37Cr, Revenue increased by 5.94% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Ajanta Soya Q1 Results Live : Ajanta Soya Q1 Results Live : Ajanta Soya declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 5.94% and the profit came at 4.37 crore. It is noteworthy that Ajanta Soya had declared a loss of 1.93 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.32%.

The Selling, general, and administrative expenses declined by 6.25% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 11.55% year-over-year. This indicates a significant improvement in cost management on a quarterly basis, although there has been an increase in these expenses compared to the same period last year.

The operating income saw a substantial rise, up by 125.86% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 249.22% year-over-year, showcasing strong operational performance.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.54, which marks a remarkable increase of 325% year-over-year, reflecting enhanced profitability.

Despite the positive quarterly results, Ajanta Soya has delivered a -2.49% return in the last week, a -12.79% return in the last 6 months, and a -6.61% year-to-date return, indicating some investor concerns or market volatility.

Currently, Ajanta Soya has a market cap of 236.62 crore with a 52-week high of 39.78 and a 52-week low of 24.8, reflecting the stock's volatility over the past year.

Ajanta Soya Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue272.01240.03+13.32%256.76+5.94%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.034.3-6.25%3.61+11.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.680.68+0.1%0.64+6.84%
Total Operating Expense267.49238.03+12.38%259.79+2.96%
Operating Income4.522+125.86%-3.03+249.22%
Net Income Before Taxes5.83.71+56.51%-2.01+388.09%
Net Income4.372.69+62.35%-1.93+326.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.540.33+63.64%-0.24+325%
FAQs
₹4.37Cr
₹272.01Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:05 PM IST
