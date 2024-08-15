Ajanta Soya Q1 results : profit at ₹4.37Cr, Revenue increased by 5.94% YoY

Ajanta Soya Q1 Results Live : Ajanta Soya Q1 Results Live : Ajanta Soya declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 5.94% and the profit came at ₹4.37 crore. It is noteworthy that Ajanta Soya had declared a loss of ₹1.93 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.32%.

The Selling, general, and administrative expenses declined by 6.25% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 11.55% year-over-year. This indicates a significant improvement in cost management on a quarterly basis, although there has been an increase in these expenses compared to the same period last year.

The operating income saw a substantial rise, up by 125.86% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 249.22% year-over-year, showcasing strong operational performance.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.54, which marks a remarkable increase of 325% year-over-year, reflecting enhanced profitability.

Despite the positive quarterly results, Ajanta Soya has delivered a -2.49% return in the last week, a -12.79% return in the last 6 months, and a -6.61% year-to-date return, indicating some investor concerns or market volatility.

Currently, Ajanta Soya has a market cap of ₹236.62 crore with a 52-week high of ₹39.78 and a 52-week low of ₹24.8, reflecting the stock's volatility over the past year.

Ajanta Soya Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 272.01 240.03 +13.32% 256.76 +5.94% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.03 4.3 -6.25% 3.61 +11.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.68 0.68 +0.1% 0.64 +6.84% Total Operating Expense 267.49 238.03 +12.38% 259.79 +2.96% Operating Income 4.52 2 +125.86% -3.03 +249.22% Net Income Before Taxes 5.8 3.71 +56.51% -2.01 +388.09% Net Income 4.37 2.69 +62.35% -1.93 +326.3% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.54 0.33 +63.64% -0.24 +325%