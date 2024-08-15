Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ajanta Soya Q1 results : profit at 4.37Cr, Revenue increased by 5.94% YoY

Ajanta Soya Q1 results : profit at ₹4.37Cr, Revenue increased by 5.94% YoY

Livemint

Ajanta Soya Q1 results : Revenue increased by 5.94% YoY & profit at 4.37Cr

Ajanta Soya Q1 Results Live

Ajanta Soya Q1 Results Live : Ajanta Soya Q1 Results Live : Ajanta Soya declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 5.94% and the profit came at 4.37 crore. It is noteworthy that Ajanta Soya had declared a loss of 1.93 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.32%.

The Selling, general, and administrative expenses declined by 6.25% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 11.55% year-over-year. This indicates a significant improvement in cost management on a quarterly basis, although there has been an increase in these expenses compared to the same period last year.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income saw a substantial rise, up by 125.86% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 249.22% year-over-year, showcasing strong operational performance.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.54, which marks a remarkable increase of 325% year-over-year, reflecting enhanced profitability.

Despite the positive quarterly results, Ajanta Soya has delivered a -2.49% return in the last week, a -12.79% return in the last 6 months, and a -6.61% year-to-date return, indicating some investor concerns or market volatility.

Currently, Ajanta Soya has a market cap of 236.62 crore with a 52-week high of 39.78 and a 52-week low of 24.8, reflecting the stock's volatility over the past year.

Ajanta Soya Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue272.01240.03+13.32%256.76+5.94%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.034.3-6.25%3.61+11.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.680.68+0.1%0.64+6.84%
Total Operating Expense267.49238.03+12.38%259.79+2.96%
Operating Income4.522+125.86%-3.03+249.22%
Net Income Before Taxes5.83.71+56.51%-2.01+388.09%
Net Income4.372.69+62.35%-1.93+326.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.540.33+63.64%-0.24+325%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.37Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹272.01Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.