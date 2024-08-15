Ajanta Soya Q1 results : profit at ₹4.37Cr, Revenue increased by 5.94% YoY

Ajanta Soya Q1 Results Live : Ajanta Soya Q1 Results Live : Ajanta Soya declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 5.94% and the profit came at ₹4.37 crore. It is noteworthy that Ajanta Soya had declared a loss of ₹1.93 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.32%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general, and administrative expenses declined by 6.25% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 11.55% year-over-year. This indicates a significant improvement in cost management on a quarterly basis, although there has been an increase in these expenses compared to the same period last year.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The operating income saw a substantial rise, up by 125.86% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 249.22% year-over-year, showcasing strong operational performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.54, which marks a remarkable increase of 325% year-over-year, reflecting enhanced profitability.

Despite the positive quarterly results, Ajanta Soya has delivered a -2.49% return in the last week, a -12.79% return in the last 6 months, and a -6.61% year-to-date return, indicating some investor concerns or market volatility.

Currently, Ajanta Soya has a market cap of ₹236.62 crore with a 52-week high of ₹39.78 and a 52-week low of ₹24.8, reflecting the stock's volatility over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ajanta Soya Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 272.01 240.03 +13.32% 256.76 +5.94% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.03 4.3 -6.25% 3.61 +11.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.68 0.68 +0.1% 0.64 +6.84% Total Operating Expense 267.49 238.03 +12.38% 259.79 +2.96% Operating Income 4.52 2 +125.86% -3.03 +249.22% Net Income Before Taxes 5.8 3.71 +56.51% -2.01 +388.09% Net Income 4.37 2.69 +62.35% -1.93 +326.3% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.54 0.33 +63.64% -0.24 +325%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.37Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹272.01Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar