Ajanta Soya Q3 FY24 results: profit at 2.09Cr, Revenue decreased by 21.23% YoY

Ajanta Soya declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 21.23% & the profit came at ₹2.09cr. It is noteworthy that Ajanta Soya had declared a loss of ₹0.23cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.66%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.68% q-o-q & decreased by 1.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3583.88% q-o-q & increased by 1639.98% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.26 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 966.67% Y-o-Y.

Ajanta Soya has delivered -5.41% return in the last 1 week, 26.54% return in the last 6 months, and 3.3% YTD return.

Currently, Ajanta Soya has a market cap of ₹261.73 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹39.78 & ₹22 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ajanta Soya Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 253.63 271.73 -6.66% 322.01 -21.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.41 4 -14.68% 3.46 -1.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.73 0.67 +8.61% 0.61 +19.71% Total Operating Expense 252.36 271.77 -7.14% 322.09 -21.65% Operating Income 1.28 -0.04 +3583.88% -0.08 +1639.98% Net Income Before Taxes 2.18 1.24 +75.74% 0.08 +2506.21% Net Income 2.09 1.18 +77.34% -0.23 +990.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.26 0.15 +73.33% -0.03 +966.67%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.09Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹253.63Cr

