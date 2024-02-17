Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ajanta Soya Q3 FY24 results: profit at 2.09Cr, Revenue decreased by 21.23% YoY

Ajanta Soya Q3 FY24 results: profit at 2.09Cr, Revenue decreased by 21.23% YoY

Livemint

Ajanta Soya Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 21.23% YoY & profit at 2.09Cr

Ajanta Soya Q3 FY24 Results Live

Ajanta Soya declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 21.23% & the profit came at 2.09cr. It is noteworthy that Ajanta Soya had declared a loss of 0.23cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.66%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.68% q-o-q & decreased by 1.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 3583.88% q-o-q & increased by 1639.98% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.26 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 966.67% Y-o-Y.

Ajanta Soya has delivered -5.41% return in the last 1 week, 26.54% return in the last 6 months, and 3.3% YTD return.

Currently, Ajanta Soya has a market cap of 261.73 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 39.78 & 22 respectively.

Ajanta Soya Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue253.63271.73-6.66%322.01-21.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.414-14.68%3.46-1.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.730.67+8.61%0.61+19.71%
Total Operating Expense252.36271.77-7.14%322.09-21.65%
Operating Income1.28-0.04+3583.88%-0.08+1639.98%
Net Income Before Taxes2.181.24+75.74%0.08+2506.21%
Net Income2.091.18+77.34%-0.23+990.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.260.15+73.33%-0.03+966.67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.09Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹253.63Cr

