Ajanta Soya Q3 FY24 results: profit at 2.09Cr, Revenue decreased by 21.23% YoY

Ajanta Soya declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 21.23% & the profit came at ₹2.09cr. It is noteworthy that Ajanta Soya had declared a loss of ₹0.23cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.66%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.68% q-o-q & decreased by 1.49% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 3583.88% q-o-q & increased by 1639.98% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.26 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 966.67% Y-o-Y.
Ajanta Soya has delivered -5.41% return in the last 1 week, 26.54% return in the last 6 months, and 3.3% YTD return.
Currently, Ajanta Soya has a market cap of ₹261.73 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹39.78 & ₹22 respectively.
Ajanta Soya Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|253.63
|271.73
|-6.66%
|322.01
|-21.23%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.41
|4
|-14.68%
|3.46
|-1.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.73
|0.67
|+8.61%
|0.61
|+19.71%
|Total Operating Expense
|252.36
|271.77
|-7.14%
|322.09
|-21.65%
|Operating Income
|1.28
|-0.04
|+3583.88%
|-0.08
|+1639.98%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.18
|1.24
|+75.74%
|0.08
|+2506.21%
|Net Income
|2.09
|1.18
|+77.34%
|-0.23
|+990.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.26
|0.15
|+73.33%
|-0.03
|+966.67%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.09Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹253.63Cr
