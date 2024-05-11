Ajmera Realty & Infra India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 90.41% YOY

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Q4 Results Live : Ajmera Realty & Infra India declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline increased by 102.88% & the profit increased by 90.41% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.11% and the profit decreased by 5.61%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 41.02% q-o-q & increased by 228.97% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 10.98% q-o-q & increased by 115.31% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.14 for Q4 which increased by 91.84% Y-o-Y.
Ajmera Realty & Infra India has delivered -4% return in the last 1 week, 92.78% return in the last 6 months and 78.19% YTD return.
Currently, Ajmera Realty & Infra India has a market cap of ₹2781.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹887.45 & ₹291.6 respectively.
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|231.8
|206.77
|+12.11%
|114.25
|+102.88%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|15.47
|10.97
|+41.02%
|4.7
|+228.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.45
|0.66
|-31.82%
|0.45
|-0.79%
|Total Operating Expense
|165.98
|147.46
|+12.56%
|83.68
|+98.34%
|Operating Income
|65.82
|59.31
|+10.98%
|30.57
|+115.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|39.78
|40.6
|-2.02%
|19.43
|+104.77%
|Net Income
|28.77
|30.48
|-5.61%
|15.11
|+90.41%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.14
|8.59
|-5.24%
|4.24
|+91.84%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹28.77Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹231.8Cr
