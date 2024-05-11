Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ajmera Realty & Infra India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 90.41% YOY

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 90.41% YOY

Livemint

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 102.88% YoY & profit increased by 90.41% YoY

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Q4 Results Live

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Q4 Results Live : Ajmera Realty & Infra India declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline increased by 102.88% & the profit increased by 90.41% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.11% and the profit decreased by 5.61%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 41.02% q-o-q & increased by 228.97% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 10.98% q-o-q & increased by 115.31% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.14 for Q4 which increased by 91.84% Y-o-Y.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India has delivered -4% return in the last 1 week, 92.78% return in the last 6 months and 78.19% YTD return.

Currently, Ajmera Realty & Infra India has a market cap of 2781.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of 887.45 & 291.6 respectively.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue231.8206.77+12.11%114.25+102.88%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total15.4710.97+41.02%4.7+228.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.450.66-31.82%0.45-0.79%
Total Operating Expense165.98147.46+12.56%83.68+98.34%
Operating Income65.8259.31+10.98%30.57+115.31%
Net Income Before Taxes39.7840.6-2.02%19.43+104.77%
Net Income28.7730.48-5.61%15.11+90.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.148.59-5.24%4.24+91.84%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹28.77Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹231.8Cr

