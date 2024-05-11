Ajmera Realty & Infra India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 90.41% YOY

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 102.88% YoY & profit increased by 90.41% YoY

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Q4 Results Live : Ajmera Realty & Infra India declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline increased by 102.88% & the profit increased by 90.41% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.11% and the profit decreased by 5.61%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 41.02% q-o-q & increased by 228.97% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 10.98% q-o-q & increased by 115.31% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹8.14 for Q4 which increased by 91.84% Y-o-Y.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India has delivered -4% return in the last 1 week, 92.78% return in the last 6 months and 78.19% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Ajmera Realty & Infra India has a market cap of ₹2781.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹887.45 & ₹291.6 respectively.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 231.8 206.77 +12.11% 114.25 +102.88% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 15.47 10.97 +41.02% 4.7 +228.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.45 0.66 -31.82% 0.45 -0.79% Total Operating Expense 165.98 147.46 +12.56% 83.68 +98.34% Operating Income 65.82 59.31 +10.98% 30.57 +115.31% Net Income Before Taxes 39.78 40.6 -2.02% 19.43 +104.77% Net Income 28.77 30.48 -5.61% 15.11 +90.41% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.14 8.59 -5.24% 4.24 +91.84%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹28.77Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹231.8Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!