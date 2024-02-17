Aksh Optifibre Q3 FY24 results : loss at 4.21Cr, Revenue decreased by 24.15% YoY

Aksh Optifibre declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 24.15% & the loss came at ₹4.21cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Aksh Optifibre had declared profit of ₹1.19cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.28%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.4% q-o-q & decreased by 4.79% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 144.02% q-o-q & decreased by 122.36% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.31 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 429.05% Y-o-Y.

Aksh Optifibre has delivered -10.19% return in the last 1 week, 8.68% return in the last 6 months, and -1.65% YTD return.

Currently, Aksh Optifibre has a market cap of ₹193.61 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹15.85 & ₹8 respectively.

Aksh Optifibre Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 51.72 60.34 -14.28% 68.19 -24.15% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.49 5.74 -4.4% 5.77 -4.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.45 5.5 -0.94% 6.3 -13.55% Total Operating Expense 52.94 57.57 -8.05% 62.75 -15.63% Operating Income -1.22 2.76 -144.02% 5.44 -122.36% Net Income Before Taxes -4.13 -0.67 -518.33% 3.27 -226.48% Net Income -4.21 -4.93 +14.7% 1.19 -454.58% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.31 -0.4 +22.01% 0.09 -429.05%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-4.21Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹51.72Cr

