Aksh Optifibre Q3 FY24 results : loss at 4.21Cr, Revenue decreased by 24.15% YoY

Aksh Optifibre declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 24.15% & the loss came at ₹4.21cr.
It is noteworthy that Aksh Optifibre had declared profit of ₹1.19cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.28%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.4% q-o-q & decreased by 4.79% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 144.02% q-o-q & decreased by 122.36% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.31 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 429.05% Y-o-Y.
Aksh Optifibre has delivered -10.19% return in the last 1 week, 8.68% return in the last 6 months, and -1.65% YTD return.
Currently, Aksh Optifibre has a market cap of ₹193.61 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹15.85 & ₹8 respectively.
Aksh Optifibre Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|51.72
|60.34
|-14.28%
|68.19
|-24.15%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.49
|5.74
|-4.4%
|5.77
|-4.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.45
|5.5
|-0.94%
|6.3
|-13.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|52.94
|57.57
|-8.05%
|62.75
|-15.63%
|Operating Income
|-1.22
|2.76
|-144.02%
|5.44
|-122.36%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-4.13
|-0.67
|-518.33%
|3.27
|-226.48%
|Net Income
|-4.21
|-4.93
|+14.7%
|1.19
|-454.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.31
|-0.4
|+22.01%
|0.09
|-429.05%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-4.21Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹51.72Cr
