Aksh Optifibre Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss rise by 12.59% YOY, loss at ₹4.74 crore and revenue at ₹28.99 crore

Aksh Optifibre Q3 Results 2025:
Aksh Optifibre declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant decrease in revenue and an increase in losses. The company's topline saw a decrease of 43.95% year-over-year, leading to a reported loss of ₹4.74 crore, marking a rise of 12.59% compared to the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹28.99 crore.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, Aksh Optifibre showed a positive trend with a revenue growth of 10.99% and a reduction in losses by 47.68%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses also saw a decline, decreasing by 3.15% quarter-over-quarter and by 16.03% year-over-year.
In terms of operating income, the company reported an increase of 30.68% from the previous quarter, although it reflected a staggering decrease of 185.25% compared to the same quarter last year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹-0.3 for Q3, which is an increase of 3.23% year-over-year.
In the past week, Aksh Optifibre has delivered a return of -11.49%, with a decline of -3.73% over the last six months and a year-to-date drop of -23.25%. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹142.4 crore and its shares have a 52-week high of ₹15 and a low of ₹7.9.
Aksh Optifibre Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|28.99
|26.12
|+10.99%
|51.72
|-43.95%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.61
|4.76
|-3.15%
|5.49
|-16.03%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.87
|3.22
|-10.87%
|5.45
|-47.34%
|Total Operating Expense
|32.46
|31.13
|+4.27%
|52.94
|-38.69%
|Operating Income
|-3.48
|-5.02
|+30.68%
|-1.22
|-185.25%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-5.66
|-6.87
|+17.61%
|-4.13
|-37.05%
|Net Income
|-4.74
|-9.06
|+47.68%
|-4.21
|-12.59%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.3
|-0.65
|+53.85%
|-0.31
|+3.23%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹-4.74Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹28.99Cr