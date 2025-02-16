Aksh Optifibre Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss rise by 12.59% YOY, loss at ₹4.74 crore and revenue at ₹28.99 crore

Aksh Optifibre Q3 Results 2025: Aksh Optifibre declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant decrease in revenue and an increase in losses. The company's topline saw a decrease of 43.95% year-over-year, leading to a reported loss of ₹4.74 crore, marking a rise of 12.59% compared to the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹28.99 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Aksh Optifibre showed a positive trend with a revenue growth of 10.99% and a reduction in losses by 47.68%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses also saw a decline, decreasing by 3.15% quarter-over-quarter and by 16.03% year-over-year.

Advertisement

Aksh Optifibre Q3 Results

In terms of operating income, the company reported an increase of 30.68% from the previous quarter, although it reflected a staggering decrease of 185.25% compared to the same quarter last year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹-0.3 for Q3, which is an increase of 3.23% year-over-year.

In the past week, Aksh Optifibre has delivered a return of -11.49%, with a decline of -3.73% over the last six months and a year-to-date drop of -23.25%. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹142.4 crore and its shares have a 52-week high of ₹15 and a low of ₹7.9.

Advertisement

Aksh Optifibre Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 28.99 26.12 +10.99% 51.72 -43.95% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.61 4.76 -3.15% 5.49 -16.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.87 3.22 -10.87% 5.45 -47.34% Total Operating Expense 32.46 31.13 +4.27% 52.94 -38.69% Operating Income -3.48 -5.02 +30.68% -1.22 -185.25% Net Income Before Taxes -5.66 -6.87 +17.61% -4.13 -37.05% Net Income -4.74 -9.06 +47.68% -4.21 -12.59% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.3 -0.65 +53.85% -0.31 +3.23%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.