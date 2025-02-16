Aksh Optifibre Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss rise by 12.59% YOY, loss at ₹4.74 crore and revenue at ₹28.99 crore

Aksh Optifibre Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 43.95% YoY & loss increased by 12.59% YoY, loss at 4.74 crore and revenue at 28.99 crore

Livemint
Published16 Feb 2025, 02:27 AM IST
Advertisement
Aksh Optifibre Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025

Aksh Optifibre Q3 Results 2025:

Aksh Optifibre declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant decrease in revenue and an increase in losses. The company's topline saw a decrease of 43.95% year-over-year, leading to a reported loss of 4.74 crore, marking a rise of 12.59% compared to the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter stood at 28.99 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Aksh Optifibre showed a positive trend with a revenue growth of 10.99% and a reduction in losses by 47.68%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses also saw a decline, decreasing by 3.15% quarter-over-quarter and by 16.03% year-over-year.

Advertisement

Aksh Optifibre Q3 Results

In terms of operating income, the company reported an increase of 30.68% from the previous quarter, although it reflected a staggering decrease of 185.25% compared to the same quarter last year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at -0.3 for Q3, which is an increase of 3.23% year-over-year.

In the past week, Aksh Optifibre has delivered a return of -11.49%, with a decline of -3.73% over the last six months and a year-to-date drop of -23.25%. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of 142.4 crore and its shares have a 52-week high of 15 and a low of 7.9.

Advertisement

Aksh Optifibre Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue28.9926.12+10.99%51.72-43.95%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.614.76-3.15%5.49-16.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.873.22-10.87%5.45-47.34%
Total Operating Expense32.4631.13+4.27%52.94-38.69%
Operating Income-3.48-5.02+30.68%-1.22-185.25%
Net Income Before Taxes-5.66-6.87+17.61%-4.13-37.05%
Net Income-4.74-9.06+47.68%-4.21-12.59%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.3-0.65+53.85%-0.31+3.23%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsAksh Optifibre Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss rise by 12.59% YOY, loss at ₹4.74 crore and revenue at ₹28.99 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-4.74Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹28.99Cr

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 02:27 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget