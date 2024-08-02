Akzo Nobel India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 4.28% YOY

Akzo Nobel India Q1 Results Live : Akzo Nobel India declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 3.71% & the profit increased by 4.28% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.46% and the profit increased by 5.43%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.89% q-o-q & increased by 6.49% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 5.15% q-o-q & increased by 3.01% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹25.17 for Q1 which increased by 4.35% Y-o-Y.
Akzo Nobel India has delivered 11.05% return in the last 1 week, 18.33% return in last 6 months and 19.34% YTD return.
Currently, Akzo Nobel India has a market cap of ₹13552.11 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3131 & ₹2267 respectively.
As of 02 Aug, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 02 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.
Akzo Nobel India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1036.3
|973.4
|+6.46%
|999.2
|+3.71%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|88.6
|79.9
|+10.89%
|83.2
|+6.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|21.8
|21.8
|-0%
|19.3
|+12.95%
|Total Operating Expense
|889.2
|833.5
|+6.68%
|856.4
|+3.83%
|Operating Income
|147.1
|139.9
|+5.15%
|142.8
|+3.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|154.3
|147
|+4.97%
|147.6
|+4.54%
|Net Income
|114.6
|108.7
|+5.43%
|109.9
|+4.28%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|25.17
|23.87
|+5.45%
|24.12
|+4.35%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess