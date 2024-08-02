Akzo Nobel India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 4.28% YOY

Akzo Nobel India Q1 Results Live : Akzo Nobel India declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 3.71% & the profit increased by 4.28% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.46% and the profit increased by 5.43%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.89% q-o-q & increased by 6.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 5.15% q-o-q & increased by 3.01% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹25.17 for Q1 which increased by 4.35% Y-o-Y.

Akzo Nobel India has delivered 11.05% return in the last 1 week, 18.33% return in last 6 months and 19.34% YTD return.

Currently, Akzo Nobel India has a market cap of ₹13552.11 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3131 & ₹2267 respectively.

As of 02 Aug, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Akzo Nobel India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1036.3 973.4 +6.46% 999.2 +3.71% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 88.6 79.9 +10.89% 83.2 +6.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 21.8 21.8 -0% 19.3 +12.95% Total Operating Expense 889.2 833.5 +6.68% 856.4 +3.83% Operating Income 147.1 139.9 +5.15% 142.8 +3.01% Net Income Before Taxes 154.3 147 +4.97% 147.6 +4.54% Net Income 114.6 108.7 +5.43% 109.9 +4.28% Diluted Normalized EPS 25.17 23.87 +5.45% 24.12 +4.35%