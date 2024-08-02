Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Akzo Nobel India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 4.28% YOY

Akzo Nobel India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 4.28% YOY

Livemint

Akzo Nobel India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.71% YoY & profit increased by 4.28% YoY

Akzo Nobel India Q1 Results Live

Akzo Nobel India Q1 Results Live : Akzo Nobel India declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 3.71% & the profit increased by 4.28% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.46% and the profit increased by 5.43%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.89% q-o-q & increased by 6.49% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income was up by 5.15% q-o-q & increased by 3.01% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 25.17 for Q1 which increased by 4.35% Y-o-Y.

Akzo Nobel India has delivered 11.05% return in the last 1 week, 18.33% return in last 6 months and 19.34% YTD return.

Currently, Akzo Nobel India has a market cap of 13552.11 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3131 & 2267 respectively.

As of 02 Aug, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Akzo Nobel India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1036.3973.4+6.46%999.2+3.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total88.679.9+10.89%83.2+6.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization21.821.8-0%19.3+12.95%
Total Operating Expense889.2833.5+6.68%856.4+3.83%
Operating Income147.1139.9+5.15%142.8+3.01%
Net Income Before Taxes154.3147+4.97%147.6+4.54%
Net Income114.6108.7+5.43%109.9+4.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS25.1723.87+5.45%24.12+4.35%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹114.6Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1036.3Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.