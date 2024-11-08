Akzo Nobel India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.93% YOY

Akzo Nobel India Q2 Results Live : Akzo Nobel India announced its Q2 results on November 7, 2024, reporting a year-over-year increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline grew by 2.72% compared to the same quarter last year, while profit rose by 3.93%.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, Akzo Nobel India experienced a decline in revenue by 5.21% and a significant drop in profit by 14.57%. This indicates a challenging environment for the company on a sequential basis.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses showed a decrease of 2.03% quarter-on-quarter, though they rose by 4.83% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of inflation and operational adjustments.
Operating income also faced challenges, down 15.57% from the previous quarter, but showing a slight increase of 2.9% year-over-year. This suggests that while the company is growing compared to last year, recent performance has not met prior expectations.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹21.49, marking an increase of 3.82% year-over-year. This positive EPS growth may provide some reassurance to investors amidst the mixed quarterly results.
In terms of market performance, Akzo Nobel India has delivered a return of -5.09% over the past week. However, the stock shows a robust performance with a 69.51% return over the last six months and a 60.24% return year-to-date.
As of November 8, 2024, Akzo Nobel India has a market capitalization of ₹19,026.97 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4,674 and a low of ₹2,267. This wide range indicates significant volatility in the stock's performance over the past year.
Among analysts, there is a cautious outlook with one rating a 'Hold' and another a 'Buy.' The consensus recommendation as of November 8, 2024, leans towards a 'Buy,' suggesting that some analysts see potential for growth despite recent fluctuations.
Akzo Nobel India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|982.3
|1036.3
|-5.21%
|956.3
|+2.72%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|86.8
|88.6
|-2.03%
|82.8
|+4.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|22.2
|21.8
|+1.83%
|21.1
|+5.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|858.1
|889.2
|-3.5%
|835.6
|+2.69%
|Operating Income
|124.2
|147.1
|-15.57%
|120.7
|+2.9%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|131.8
|154.3
|-14.58%
|126.9
|+3.86%
|Net Income
|97.9
|114.6
|-14.57%
|94.2
|+3.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|21.49
|25.17
|-14.62%
|20.7
|+3.82%
