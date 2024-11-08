Akzo Nobel India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.93% YOY

Akzo Nobel India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 2.72% YoY & profit increased by 3.93% YoY.

Livemint
Published8 Nov 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Akzo Nobel India Q2 Results Live
Akzo Nobel India Q2 Results Live

Akzo Nobel India Q2 Results Live : Akzo Nobel India announced its Q2 results on November 7, 2024, reporting a year-over-year increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline grew by 2.72% compared to the same quarter last year, while profit rose by 3.93%.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Akzo Nobel India experienced a decline in revenue by 5.21% and a significant drop in profit by 14.57%. This indicates a challenging environment for the company on a sequential basis.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses showed a decrease of 2.03% quarter-on-quarter, though they rose by 4.83% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of inflation and operational adjustments.

Operating income also faced challenges, down 15.57% from the previous quarter, but showing a slight increase of 2.9% year-over-year. This suggests that while the company is growing compared to last year, recent performance has not met prior expectations.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 21.49, marking an increase of 3.82% year-over-year. This positive EPS growth may provide some reassurance to investors amidst the mixed quarterly results.

In terms of market performance, Akzo Nobel India has delivered a return of -5.09% over the past week. However, the stock shows a robust performance with a 69.51% return over the last six months and a 60.24% return year-to-date.

As of November 8, 2024, Akzo Nobel India has a market capitalization of 19,026.97 crore, with a 52-week high of 4,674 and a low of 2,267. This wide range indicates significant volatility in the stock's performance over the past year.

Among analysts, there is a cautious outlook with one rating a 'Hold' and another a 'Buy.' The consensus recommendation as of November 8, 2024, leans towards a 'Buy,' suggesting that some analysts see potential for growth despite recent fluctuations.

Akzo Nobel India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue982.31036.3-5.21%956.3+2.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total86.888.6-2.03%82.8+4.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.221.8+1.83%21.1+5.21%
Total Operating Expense858.1889.2-3.5%835.6+2.69%
Operating Income124.2147.1-15.57%120.7+2.9%
Net Income Before Taxes131.8154.3-14.58%126.9+3.86%
Net Income97.9114.6-14.57%94.2+3.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS21.4925.17-14.62%20.7+3.82%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹97.9Cr
₹982.3Cr
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsAkzo Nobel India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.93% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.95
    12:16 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -0.95 (-0.63%)

    Tata Motors share price

    806.65
    12:16 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -13.15 (-1.6%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    724.95
    12:16 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    41.35 (6.05%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    140.75
    12:16 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.45 (-2.39%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Page Industries share price

    47,499.70
    11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    2394.2 (5.31%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    239.50
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.95 (0.4%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,421.25
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-0.05%)

    City Union Bank share price

    179.30
    11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -1.55 (-0.86%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,204.35
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -86.6 (-6.71%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,285.80
    11:48 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -89.1 (-6.48%)

    Petronet LNG share price

    328.25
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -18.25 (-5.27%)

    EPL share price

    259.65
    11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -13.85 (-5.06%)
    More from Top Losers

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    1,005.35
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.15 (7.62%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.50
    11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.05 (6.92%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    723.15
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    39.55 (5.79%)

    Sterlite Technologies share price

    128.75
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.65 (5.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,485.00910.00
      Chennai
      79,491.00910.00
      Delhi
      79,643.00910.00
      Kolkata
      79,495.00910.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.