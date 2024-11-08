Akzo Nobel India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.93% YOY

Akzo Nobel India Q2 Results Live : Akzo Nobel India announced its Q2 results on November 7, 2024, reporting a year-over-year increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline grew by 2.72% compared to the same quarter last year, while profit rose by 3.93%.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Akzo Nobel India experienced a decline in revenue by 5.21% and a significant drop in profit by 14.57%. This indicates a challenging environment for the company on a sequential basis.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses showed a decrease of 2.03% quarter-on-quarter, though they rose by 4.83% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of inflation and operational adjustments.

Operating income also faced challenges, down 15.57% from the previous quarter, but showing a slight increase of 2.9% year-over-year. This suggests that while the company is growing compared to last year, recent performance has not met prior expectations.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹21.49, marking an increase of 3.82% year-over-year. This positive EPS growth may provide some reassurance to investors amidst the mixed quarterly results.

In terms of market performance, Akzo Nobel India has delivered a return of -5.09% over the past week. However, the stock shows a robust performance with a 69.51% return over the last six months and a 60.24% return year-to-date.

As of November 8, 2024, Akzo Nobel India has a market capitalization of ₹19,026.97 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4,674 and a low of ₹2,267. This wide range indicates significant volatility in the stock's performance over the past year.

Among analysts, there is a cautious outlook with one rating a 'Hold' and another a 'Buy.' The consensus recommendation as of November 8, 2024, leans towards a 'Buy,' suggesting that some analysts see potential for growth despite recent fluctuations.

Akzo Nobel India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 982.3 1036.3 -5.21% 956.3 +2.72% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 86.8 88.6 -2.03% 82.8 +4.83% Depreciation/ Amortization 22.2 21.8 +1.83% 21.1 +5.21% Total Operating Expense 858.1 889.2 -3.5% 835.6 +2.69% Operating Income 124.2 147.1 -15.57% 120.7 +2.9% Net Income Before Taxes 131.8 154.3 -14.58% 126.9 +3.86% Net Income 97.9 114.6 -14.57% 94.2 +3.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 21.49 25.17 -14.62% 20.7 +3.82%