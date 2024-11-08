Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Akzo Nobel India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.93% YOY

Akzo Nobel India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.93% YOY

Livemint

Akzo Nobel India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 2.72% YoY & profit increased by 3.93% YoY.

Akzo Nobel India Q2 Results Live

Akzo Nobel India Q2 Results Live : Akzo Nobel India announced its Q2 results on November 7, 2024, reporting a year-over-year increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline grew by 2.72% compared to the same quarter last year, while profit rose by 3.93%.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Akzo Nobel India experienced a decline in revenue by 5.21% and a significant drop in profit by 14.57%. This indicates a challenging environment for the company on a sequential basis.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses showed a decrease of 2.03% quarter-on-quarter, though they rose by 4.83% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of inflation and operational adjustments.

Operating income also faced challenges, down 15.57% from the previous quarter, but showing a slight increase of 2.9% year-over-year. This suggests that while the company is growing compared to last year, recent performance has not met prior expectations.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 21.49, marking an increase of 3.82% year-over-year. This positive EPS growth may provide some reassurance to investors amidst the mixed quarterly results.

In terms of market performance, Akzo Nobel India has delivered a return of -5.09% over the past week. However, the stock shows a robust performance with a 69.51% return over the last six months and a 60.24% return year-to-date.

As of November 8, 2024, Akzo Nobel India has a market capitalization of 19,026.97 crore, with a 52-week high of 4,674 and a low of 2,267. This wide range indicates significant volatility in the stock's performance over the past year.

Among analysts, there is a cautious outlook with one rating a 'Hold' and another a 'Buy.' The consensus recommendation as of November 8, 2024, leans towards a 'Buy,' suggesting that some analysts see potential for growth despite recent fluctuations.

Akzo Nobel India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue982.31036.3-5.21%956.3+2.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total86.888.6-2.03%82.8+4.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.221.8+1.83%21.1+5.21%
Total Operating Expense858.1889.2-3.5%835.6+2.69%
Operating Income124.2147.1-15.57%120.7+2.9%
Net Income Before Taxes131.8154.3-14.58%126.9+3.86%
Net Income97.9114.6-14.57%94.2+3.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS21.4925.17-14.62%20.7+3.82%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹97.9Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹982.3Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

