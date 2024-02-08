Akzo Nobel India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 16.84% YoY

Akzo Nobel India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 4.65% & the profit increased by 16.84% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.99% and the profit increased by 20.81%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.72% q-o-q and increased by 7.45% YoY.

The operating income was up by 21.21% q-o-q and increased by 20.11% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹24.99 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 16.83% YoY.

Akzo Nobel India has delivered 10.49% return in the last 1 week, 4.48% return in the last 6 months, and 12.45% YTD return.

Currently, Akzo Nobel India has a market cap of ₹13352.19 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹3058 & ₹2123.2 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 08 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹50.0. The record date for the dividend is 16 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 16 Feb, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Akzo Nobel India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1032.7 956.3 +7.99% 986.8 +4.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 82.2 82.8 -0.72% 76.5 +7.45% Depreciation/ Amortization 20.1 21.1 -4.74% 21.1 -4.74% Total Operating Expense 886.4 835.6 +6.08% 865 +2.47% Operating Income 146.3 120.7 +21.21% 121.8 +20.11% Net Income Before Taxes 151.5 126.9 +19.39% 131.6 +15.12% Net Income 113.8 94.2 +20.81% 97.4 +16.84% Diluted Normalized EPS 24.99 20.7 +20.72% 21.39 +16.83%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹113.8Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1032.7Cr

