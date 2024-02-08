Hello User
Akzo Nobel India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 16.84% YoY

Akzo Nobel India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 16.84% YoY

Livemint

Akzo Nobel India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 4.65% YoY & Profit Increased by 16.84% YoY

Akzo Nobel India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Akzo Nobel India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 4.65% & the profit increased by 16.84% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.99% and the profit increased by 20.81%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.72% q-o-q and increased by 7.45% YoY.

The operating income was up by 21.21% q-o-q and increased by 20.11% YoY.

The EPS is 24.99 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 16.83% YoY.

Akzo Nobel India has delivered 10.49% return in the last 1 week, 4.48% return in the last 6 months, and 12.45% YTD return.

Currently, Akzo Nobel India has a market cap of 13352.19 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 3058 & 2123.2 respectively.

As of 08 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 50.0. The record date for the dividend is 16 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 16 Feb, 2024.

Akzo Nobel India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1032.7956.3+7.99%986.8+4.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total82.282.8-0.72%76.5+7.45%
Depreciation/ Amortization20.121.1-4.74%21.1-4.74%
Total Operating Expense886.4835.6+6.08%865+2.47%
Operating Income146.3120.7+21.21%121.8+20.11%
Net Income Before Taxes151.5126.9+19.39%131.6+15.12%
Net Income113.894.2+20.81%97.4+16.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS24.9920.7+20.72%21.39+16.83%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹113.8Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1032.7Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.