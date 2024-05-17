Akzo Nobel India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 13.94% YOY

Akzo Nobel India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 2.31% YoY & profit increased by 13.94% YoY

Akzo Nobel India Q4 Results Live : Akzo Nobel India declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 2.31% & the profit increased by 13.94% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.74% and the profit decreased by 4.48%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.8% q-o-q & increased by 9.3% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 4.37% q-o-q & increased by 5.82% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹23.87 for Q4 which increased by 13.98% Y-o-Y.

Akzo Nobel India has delivered 3.81% return in the last 1 week, 3.65% return in last 6 months and -1.87% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Akzo Nobel India has a market cap of ₹11652.63 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3058 & ₹2267 respectively.

As of 17 May, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 17 May, 2024, was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Akzo Nobel India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 973.4 1032.7 -5.74% 951.4 +2.31% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 79.9 82.2 -2.8% 73.1 +9.3% Depreciation/ Amortization 21.8 20.1 +8.46% 22.5 -3.11% Total Operating Expense 833.5 886.4 -5.97% 819.2 +1.75% Operating Income 139.9 146.3 -4.37% 132.2 +5.82% Net Income Before Taxes 147 151.5 -2.97% 132.6 +10.86% Net Income 108.7 113.8 -4.48% 95.4 +13.94% Diluted Normalized EPS 23.87 24.99 -4.48% 20.94 +13.98%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹108.7Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹973.4Cr

