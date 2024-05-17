Akzo Nobel India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 13.94% YOY

Akzo Nobel India Q4 Results Live : Akzo Nobel India declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 2.31% & the profit increased by 13.94% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.74% and the profit decreased by 4.48%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.8% q-o-q & increased by 9.3% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 4.37% q-o-q & increased by 5.82% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹23.87 for Q4 which increased by 13.98% Y-o-Y.
Akzo Nobel India has delivered 3.81% return in the last 1 week, 3.65% return in last 6 months and -1.87% YTD return.
Currently, Akzo Nobel India has a market cap of ₹11652.63 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3058 & ₹2267 respectively.
As of 17 May, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating.
Akzo Nobel India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|973.4
|1032.7
|-5.74%
|951.4
|+2.31%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|79.9
|82.2
|-2.8%
|73.1
|+9.3%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|21.8
|20.1
|+8.46%
|22.5
|-3.11%
|Total Operating Expense
|833.5
|886.4
|-5.97%
|819.2
|+1.75%
|Operating Income
|139.9
|146.3
|-4.37%
|132.2
|+5.82%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|147
|151.5
|-2.97%
|132.6
|+10.86%
|Net Income
|108.7
|113.8
|-4.48%
|95.4
|+13.94%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|23.87
|24.99
|-4.48%
|20.94
|+13.98%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹108.7Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹973.4Cr
