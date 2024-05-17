Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Akzo Nobel India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 13.94% YOY

Akzo Nobel India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 13.94% YOY

Livemint

Akzo Nobel India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 2.31% YoY & profit increased by 13.94% YoY

Akzo Nobel India Q4 Results Live

Akzo Nobel India Q4 Results Live : Akzo Nobel India declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 2.31% & the profit increased by 13.94% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.74% and the profit decreased by 4.48%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.8% q-o-q & increased by 9.3% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.37% q-o-q & increased by 5.82% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 23.87 for Q4 which increased by 13.98% Y-o-Y.

Akzo Nobel India has delivered 3.81% return in the last 1 week, 3.65% return in last 6 months and -1.87% YTD return.

Currently, Akzo Nobel India has a market cap of 11652.63 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3058 & 2267 respectively.

As of 17 May, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 17 May, 2024, was to Hold.

Akzo Nobel India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue973.41032.7-5.74%951.4+2.31%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total79.982.2-2.8%73.1+9.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization21.820.1+8.46%22.5-3.11%
Total Operating Expense833.5886.4-5.97%819.2+1.75%
Operating Income139.9146.3-4.37%132.2+5.82%
Net Income Before Taxes147151.5-2.97%132.6+10.86%
Net Income108.7113.8-4.48%95.4+13.94%
Diluted Normalized EPS23.8724.99-4.48%20.94+13.98%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹108.7Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹973.4Cr

