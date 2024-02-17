Alankit Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 137.62% YOY

Alankit declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 64.19% & the profit increased by 137.62% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 28.46% and the profit increased by 291.35%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.48% q-o-q & increased by 13.29% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 29.51% q-o-q & decreased by 79.84% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.36 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 50% Y-o-Y.
Alankit has delivered -7.46% return in the last 1 week, 77.99% return in last 6 months and 1.36% YTD return.
Currently the Alankit has a market cap of ₹417.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹23.6 & ₹7 respectively.
Alankit Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|41.58
|32.37
|+28.46%
|116.1
|-64.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|13.36
|11.47
|+16.48%
|11.8
|+13.29%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.88
|1.91
|-1.23%
|1.97
|-4.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|39.77
|29.8
|+33.46%
|107.12
|-62.88%
|Operating Income
|1.81
|2.57
|-29.51%
|8.98
|-79.84%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.88
|4.58
|+50.17%
|1.64
|+318.24%
|Net Income
|8.13
|2.08
|+291.35%
|3.42
|+137.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.36
|0.09
|+300%
|0.24
|+50%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹8.13Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹41.58Cr
