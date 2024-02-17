Alankit Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 137.62% YOY

Alankit declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 64.19% & the profit increased by 137.62% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 28.46% and the profit increased by 291.35%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.48% q-o-q & increased by 13.29% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 29.51% q-o-q & decreased by 79.84% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.36 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 50% Y-o-Y.

Alankit has delivered -7.46% return in the last 1 week, 77.99% return in last 6 months and 1.36% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Alankit has a market cap of ₹417.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹23.6 & ₹7 respectively.

Alankit Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 41.58 32.37 +28.46% 116.1 -64.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 13.36 11.47 +16.48% 11.8 +13.29% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.88 1.91 -1.23% 1.97 -4.47% Total Operating Expense 39.77 29.8 +33.46% 107.12 -62.88% Operating Income 1.81 2.57 -29.51% 8.98 -79.84% Net Income Before Taxes 6.88 4.58 +50.17% 1.64 +318.24% Net Income 8.13 2.08 +291.35% 3.42 +137.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.36 0.09 +300% 0.24 +50%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹8.13Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹41.58Cr

