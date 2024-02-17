Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Alankit Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 137.62% YOY

Alankit Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 137.62% YOY

Livemint

Alankit Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 64.19% YoY & profit increased by 137.62% YoY

Alankit Q3 FY24 Results Live

Alankit declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 64.19% & the profit increased by 137.62% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 28.46% and the profit increased by 291.35%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.48% q-o-q & increased by 13.29% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 29.51% q-o-q & decreased by 79.84% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.36 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 50% Y-o-Y.

Alankit has delivered -7.46% return in the last 1 week, 77.99% return in last 6 months and 1.36% YTD return.

Currently the Alankit has a market cap of 417.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of 23.6 & 7 respectively.

Alankit Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue41.5832.37+28.46%116.1-64.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total13.3611.47+16.48%11.8+13.29%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.881.91-1.23%1.97-4.47%
Total Operating Expense39.7729.8+33.46%107.12-62.88%
Operating Income1.812.57-29.51%8.98-79.84%
Net Income Before Taxes6.884.58+50.17%1.64+318.24%
Net Income8.132.08+291.35%3.42+137.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.360.09+300%0.24+50%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹8.13Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹41.58Cr

