Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals were trading at 1,055.20 per scrip on the BSE (Mint)

Alembic Pharma Q3 net profit up 25% to 293 crore

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 06:01 PM IST PTI

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday reported a 24.92% rise in its consolidated net profit to 292.57 crore for the December quarter mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of 234.19 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at 1,314.33 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was 1,209.13 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

"It was another good quarter for the company led by strong growth in the India formulation business. The API Business continued to perform well in the current quarter," Alembic Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Pranav Amin said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

