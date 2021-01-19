Alembic Pharma Q3 net profit up 25% to 293 crore

The consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at ₹1,314.33 crore

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday reported a 24.92% rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹292.57 crore for the December quarter mainly on account of robust sales.

The consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at ₹1,314.33 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was ₹1,209.13 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

"It was another good quarter for the company led by strong growth in the India formulation business. The API Business continued to perform well in the current quarter," Alembic Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Pranav Amin said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals were trading at ₹1,055.20 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.39% from its previous close.

