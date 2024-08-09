Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 11.42% YOY

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.09% YoY & profit increased by 11.42% YoY

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : Alembic Pharmaceuticals declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, with a topline increase of 5.09% and a profit increase of 11.42% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.95% while the profit decreased by 24.6%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 5.49% q-o-q but increased by 9.08% Y-o-Y.

Operating income was down by 11.95% q-o-q but increased by 26.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is ₹6.84, marking an 11.4% Y-o-Y increase.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has shown positive returns, with 0.12% in the last week, 22.55% in the last 6 months, and 59.86% YTD. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, the company has a market cap of ₹23862.76 Cr with a 52wk high/low of ₹1284.95 & ₹707.15 respectively.

Out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 Aug, 2024, was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1561.73 1516.98 +2.95% 1486.15 +5.09% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 379.77 401.85 -5.49% 348.17 +9.08% Depreciation/ Amortization 69.04 69.48 -0.63% 66.18 +4.32% Total Operating Expense 1393.94 1326.41 +5.09% 1353.65 +2.98% Operating Income 167.79 190.57 -11.95% 132.5 +26.63% Net Income Before Taxes 157.03 183.23 -14.3% 129.78 +21% Net Income 134.37 178.2 -24.6% 120.6 +11.42% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.84 9.07 -24.59% 6.14 +11.4%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹134.37Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1561.73Cr

