Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 11.42% YOY

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : Alembic Pharmaceuticals declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, with a topline increase of 5.09% and a profit increase of 11.42% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.95% while the profit decreased by 24.6%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 5.49% q-o-q but increased by 9.08% Y-o-Y.
Operating income was down by 11.95% q-o-q but increased by 26.63% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q1 is ₹6.84, marking an 11.4% Y-o-Y increase.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has shown positive returns, with 0.12% in the last week, 22.55% in the last 6 months, and 59.86% YTD.
Currently, the company has a market cap of ₹23862.76 Cr with a 52wk high/low of ₹1284.95 & ₹707.15 respectively.
Out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 09 Aug, 2024, was to Hold.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1561.73
|1516.98
|+2.95%
|1486.15
|+5.09%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|379.77
|401.85
|-5.49%
|348.17
|+9.08%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|69.04
|69.48
|-0.63%
|66.18
|+4.32%
|Total Operating Expense
|1393.94
|1326.41
|+5.09%
|1353.65
|+2.98%
|Operating Income
|167.79
|190.57
|-11.95%
|132.5
|+26.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|157.03
|183.23
|-14.3%
|129.78
|+21%
|Net Income
|134.37
|178.2
|-24.6%
|120.6
|+11.42%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.84
|9.07
|-24.59%
|6.14
|+11.4%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹134.37Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1561.73Cr
