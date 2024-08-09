Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 11.42% YOY

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 11.42% YOY

Livemint

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.09% YoY & profit increased by 11.42% YoY

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Live : Alembic Pharmaceuticals declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, with a topline increase of 5.09% and a profit increase of 11.42% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.95% while the profit decreased by 24.6%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 5.49% q-o-q but increased by 9.08% Y-o-Y.

Operating income was down by 11.95% q-o-q but increased by 26.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is 6.84, marking an 11.4% Y-o-Y increase.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has shown positive returns, with 0.12% in the last week, 22.55% in the last 6 months, and 59.86% YTD.

Currently, the company has a market cap of 23862.76 Cr with a 52wk high/low of 1284.95 & 707.15 respectively.

Out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 Aug, 2024, was to Hold.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1561.731516.98+2.95%1486.15+5.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total379.77401.85-5.49%348.17+9.08%
Depreciation/ Amortization69.0469.48-0.63%66.18+4.32%
Total Operating Expense1393.941326.41+5.09%1353.65+2.98%
Operating Income167.79190.57-11.95%132.5+26.63%
Net Income Before Taxes157.03183.23-14.3%129.78+21%
Net Income134.37178.2-24.6%120.6+11.42%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.849.07-24.59%6.14+11.4%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹134.37Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1561.73Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.