Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 2.41% YOY
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 8.13% YoY & profit increased by 2.41% YoY
Alembic Pharmaceuticals declared their Q2 FY24 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 8.13% & the profit increased by 2.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.32% and the profit increased by 13.23%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.34% q-o-q & increased by 19.74% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 6.18% q-o-q & decreased by 14.75% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.95 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 2.51% Y-o-Y.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has delivered 2.84% return in the last 1 week, 27.14% return in last 6 months and 27.91% YTD return.
Currently the Alembic Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹14404.15 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹839 & ₹462.3 respectively.
As of 09 Nov, 2023 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 09 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1594.93
|1486.15
|+7.32%
|1475.01
|+8.13%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|346.99
|348.17
|-0.34%
|289.79
|+19.74%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|67.56
|66.18
|+2.09%
|67.7
|-0.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|1454.24
|1353.65
|+7.43%
|1309.97
|+11.01%
|Operating Income
|140.69
|132.5
|+6.18%
|165.04
|-14.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|135.15
|129.78
|+4.14%
|152.96
|-11.64%
|Net Income
|136.56
|120.6
|+13.23%
|133.35
|+2.41%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.95
|6.14
|+13.19%
|6.78
|+2.51%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹136.56Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1594.93Cr
