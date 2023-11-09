Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 2.41% YOY

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 2.41% YOY

Livemint

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 8.13% YoY & profit increased by 2.41% YoY

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q2 FY24 Results

Alembic Pharmaceuticals declared their Q2 FY24 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 8.13% & the profit increased by 2.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.32% and the profit increased by 13.23%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.34% q-o-q & increased by 19.74% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.18% q-o-q & decreased by 14.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.95 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 2.51% Y-o-Y.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has delivered 2.84% return in the last 1 week, 27.14% return in last 6 months and 27.91% YTD return.

Currently the Alembic Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of 14404.15 Cr and 52wk high/low of 839 & 462.3 respectively.

As of 09 Nov, 2023 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1594.931486.15+7.32%1475.01+8.13%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total346.99348.17-0.34%289.79+19.74%
Depreciation/ Amortization67.5666.18+2.09%67.7-0.21%
Total Operating Expense1454.241353.65+7.43%1309.97+11.01%
Operating Income140.69132.5+6.18%165.04-14.75%
Net Income Before Taxes135.15129.78+4.14%152.96-11.64%
Net Income136.56120.6+13.23%133.35+2.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.956.14+13.19%6.78+2.51%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹136.56Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1594.93Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 09 Nov 2023, 12:26 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.