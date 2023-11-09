Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 2.41% YOY

Alembic Pharmaceuticals declared their Q2 FY24 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 8.13% & the profit increased by 2.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.32% and the profit increased by 13.23%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.34% q-o-q & increased by 19.74% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.18% q-o-q & decreased by 14.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.95 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 2.51% Y-o-Y.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has delivered 2.84% return in the last 1 week, 27.14% return in last 6 months and 27.91% YTD return.

Currently the Alembic Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹14404.15 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹839 & ₹462.3 respectively.

As of 09 Nov, 2023 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1594.93 1486.15 +7.32% 1475.01 +8.13% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 346.99 348.17 -0.34% 289.79 +19.74% Depreciation/ Amortization 67.56 66.18 +2.09% 67.7 -0.21% Total Operating Expense 1454.24 1353.65 +7.43% 1309.97 +11.01% Operating Income 140.69 132.5 +6.18% 165.04 -14.75% Net Income Before Taxes 135.15 129.78 +4.14% 152.96 -11.64% Net Income 136.56 120.6 +13.23% 133.35 +2.41% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.95 6.14 +13.19% 6.78 +2.51%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹136.56Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1594.93Cr

