Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 12.33% YOY

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live : Alembic Pharmaceuticals declared their Q2 results on 07 Nov, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 3.33% and a profit rise of 12.33% year-over-year. Compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a revenue growth of 5.52% and a profit increase of 14.16%.
The financial report also highlighted that selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 3.08% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 12.82% year-over-year. This rise in expenses has raised concerns about the company's cost management strategies.
Operating income saw a significant jump, up by 8.24% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 29.09% year-over-year, indicating strong operational efficiency despite rising expenses. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹7.24, reflecting a 4.1% increase from the same period last year.
In terms of stock performance, Alembic Pharmaceuticals has faced a -4.34% return in the last week, although it boasts a 7.84% return over the past six months and a remarkable 42.2% year-to-date return.
As of now, Alembic Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of ₹21,226.85 Cr, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹1303.9 and a low of ₹710.25. Analysts remain cautiously optimistic, with 1 analyst rating it a 'Sell', 6 'Hold', and 2 giving a 'Strong Buy' rating.
The consensus recommendation, as of 08 Nov, 2024, is to 'Hold', reflecting a balanced view on the company’s performance and market conditions.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1647.98
|1561.73
|+5.52%
|1594.93
|+3.33%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|391.47
|379.77
|+3.08%
|346.99
|+12.82%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|70.51
|69.04
|+2.13%
|67.56
|+4.37%
|Total Operating Expense
|1466.36
|1393.94
|+5.2%
|1454.24
|+0.83%
|Operating Income
|181.62
|167.79
|+8.24%
|140.69
|+29.09%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|180.42
|157.03
|+14.9%
|135.15
|+33.5%
|Net Income
|153.4
|134.37
|+14.16%
|136.56
|+12.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.24
|6.84
|+5.78%
|6.95
|+4.1%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess