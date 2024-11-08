Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 12.33% YOY

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live : Alembic Pharmaceuticals declared their Q2 results on 07 Nov, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 3.33% and a profit rise of 12.33% year-over-year. Compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a revenue growth of 5.52% and a profit increase of 14.16%.

The financial report also highlighted that selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 3.08% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 12.82% year-over-year. This rise in expenses has raised concerns about the company's cost management strategies.

Operating income saw a significant jump, up by 8.24% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 29.09% year-over-year, indicating strong operational efficiency despite rising expenses. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹7.24, reflecting a 4.1% increase from the same period last year.

In terms of stock performance, Alembic Pharmaceuticals has faced a -4.34% return in the last week, although it boasts a 7.84% return over the past six months and a remarkable 42.2% year-to-date return.

As of now, Alembic Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of ₹21,226.85 Cr, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹1303.9 and a low of ₹710.25. Analysts remain cautiously optimistic, with 1 analyst rating it a 'Sell', 6 'Hold', and 2 giving a 'Strong Buy' rating.

The consensus recommendation, as of 08 Nov, 2024, is to 'Hold', reflecting a balanced view on the company’s performance and market conditions.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1647.98 1561.73 +5.52% 1594.93 +3.33% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 391.47 379.77 +3.08% 346.99 +12.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 70.51 69.04 +2.13% 67.56 +4.37% Total Operating Expense 1466.36 1393.94 +5.2% 1454.24 +0.83% Operating Income 181.62 167.79 +8.24% 140.69 +29.09% Net Income Before Taxes 180.42 157.03 +14.9% 135.15 +33.5% Net Income 153.4 134.37 +14.16% 136.56 +12.33% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.24 6.84 +5.78% 6.95 +4.1%