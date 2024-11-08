Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 12.33% YOY

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 12.33% YOY

Livemint

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 3.33% YoY & profit increased by 12.33% YoY.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live : Alembic Pharmaceuticals declared their Q2 results on 07 Nov, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 3.33% and a profit rise of 12.33% year-over-year. Compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a revenue growth of 5.52% and a profit increase of 14.16%.

The financial report also highlighted that selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 3.08% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 12.82% year-over-year. This rise in expenses has raised concerns about the company's cost management strategies.

Operating income saw a significant jump, up by 8.24% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 29.09% year-over-year, indicating strong operational efficiency despite rising expenses. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 7.24, reflecting a 4.1% increase from the same period last year.

In terms of stock performance, Alembic Pharmaceuticals has faced a -4.34% return in the last week, although it boasts a 7.84% return over the past six months and a remarkable 42.2% year-to-date return.

As of now, Alembic Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of 21,226.85 Cr, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of 1303.9 and a low of 710.25. Analysts remain cautiously optimistic, with 1 analyst rating it a 'Sell', 6 'Hold', and 2 giving a 'Strong Buy' rating.

The consensus recommendation, as of 08 Nov, 2024, is to 'Hold', reflecting a balanced view on the company’s performance and market conditions.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1647.981561.73+5.52%1594.93+3.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total391.47379.77+3.08%346.99+12.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization70.5169.04+2.13%67.56+4.37%
Total Operating Expense1466.361393.94+5.2%1454.24+0.83%
Operating Income181.62167.79+8.24%140.69+29.09%
Net Income Before Taxes180.42157.03+14.9%135.15+33.5%
Net Income153.4134.37+14.16%136.56+12.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.246.84+5.78%6.95+4.1%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹153.4Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1647.98Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.