Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 48.25% YoY

Alembic Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 8.05% & the profit increased by 48.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.23% and the profit increased by 32.37%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.66% q-o-q & increased by 19.88% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 40.18% q-o-q & increased by 8.21% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹9.18 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 48.06% Y-o-Y.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has delivered 4.78% return in the last 1 week, 21.66% return in the last 6 months, and 27.09% YTD return.

Currently, Alembic Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹18970.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1037.95 & ₹462.3 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 07 Feb, 2024, out of 14 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 07 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1630.57 1594.93 +2.23% 1509.02 +8.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 349.28 346.99 +0.66% 291.36 +19.88% Depreciation/ Amortization 69.45 67.56 +2.8% 66.51 +4.42% Total Operating Expense 1433.35 1454.24 -1.44% 1326.77 +8.03% Operating Income 197.22 140.69 +40.18% 182.25 +8.21% Net Income Before Taxes 184.94 135.15 +36.84% 168.09 +10.02% Net Income 180.76 136.56 +32.37% 121.93 +48.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.18 6.95 +32.09% 6.2 +48.06%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹180.76Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1630.57Cr

