Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 48.25% YoY

Alembic Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 8.05% & the profit increased by 48.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.23% and the profit increased by 32.37%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.66% q-o-q & increased by 19.88% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 40.18% q-o-q & increased by 8.21% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹9.18 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 48.06% Y-o-Y.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has delivered 4.78% return in the last 1 week, 21.66% return in the last 6 months, and 27.09% YTD return.
Currently, Alembic Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹18970.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1037.95 & ₹462.3 respectively.
As of 07 Feb, 2024, out of 14 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 07 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1630.57
|1594.93
|+2.23%
|1509.02
|+8.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|349.28
|346.99
|+0.66%
|291.36
|+19.88%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|69.45
|67.56
|+2.8%
|66.51
|+4.42%
|Total Operating Expense
|1433.35
|1454.24
|-1.44%
|1326.77
|+8.03%
|Operating Income
|197.22
|140.69
|+40.18%
|182.25
|+8.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|184.94
|135.15
|+36.84%
|168.09
|+10.02%
|Net Income
|180.76
|136.56
|+32.37%
|121.93
|+48.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.18
|6.95
|+32.09%
|6.2
|+48.06%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹180.76Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1630.57Cr
