Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 48.25% YoY

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 48.25% YoY

Livemint

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 8.05% YoY & profit increased by 48.25% YoY

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live

Alembic Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 8.05% & the profit increased by 48.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.23% and the profit increased by 32.37%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.66% q-o-q & increased by 19.88% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 40.18% q-o-q & increased by 8.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.18 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 48.06% Y-o-Y.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has delivered 4.78% return in the last 1 week, 21.66% return in the last 6 months, and 27.09% YTD return.

Currently, Alembic Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of 18970.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1037.95 & 462.3 respectively.

As of 07 Feb, 2024, out of 14 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 07 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1630.571594.93+2.23%1509.02+8.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total349.28346.99+0.66%291.36+19.88%
Depreciation/ Amortization69.4567.56+2.8%66.51+4.42%
Total Operating Expense1433.351454.24-1.44%1326.77+8.03%
Operating Income197.22140.69+40.18%182.25+8.21%
Net Income Before Taxes184.94135.15+36.84%168.09+10.02%
Net Income180.76136.56+32.37%121.93+48.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.186.95+32.09%6.2+48.06%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹180.76Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1630.57Cr

