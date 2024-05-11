Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.79% YOY

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.86% YoY & profit increased by 16.79% YoY

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, with a 7.86% increase in revenue and a 16.79% rise in profit year-over-year.

However, compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 6.97% decline in revenue and a 1.25% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant rise of 15.05% quarter-over-quarter and a 35.04% increase year-over-year.

Operating income was down by 3.22% sequentially but showed a strong growth of 37.99% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹9.07, marking a 17.01% increase year-over-year.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals delivered returns of 0.67% in the last week, 36.39% in the last 6 months, and 31.86% year-to-date.

With a market cap of ₹19682.85 Cr, the company's 52-week high/low is ₹1094 & ₹542.4 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have varied ratings, with 1 Strong Sell, 2 Sell, 6 Hold, 1 Buy, and 2 Strong Buy ratings as of 11 May, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Hold the stock.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1516.98 1630.57 -6.97% 1406.45 +7.86% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 401.85 349.28 +15.05% 297.57 +35.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 69.48 69.45 +0.04% 74.12 -6.26% Total Operating Expense 1326.41 1433.65 -7.48% 1268.35 +4.58% Operating Income 190.57 196.92 -3.22% 138.1 +37.99% Net Income Before Taxes 183.23 184.64 -0.76% 124.61 +47.04% Net Income 178.2 180.46 -1.25% 152.58 +16.79% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.07 9.18 -1.2% 7.75 +17.01%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹178.2Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1516.98Cr

