Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.79% YOY

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, with a 7.86% increase in revenue and a 16.79% rise in profit year-over-year.
However, compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 6.97% decline in revenue and a 1.25% decrease in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant rise of 15.05% quarter-over-quarter and a 35.04% increase year-over-year.
Operating income was down by 3.22% sequentially but showed a strong growth of 37.99% year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹9.07, marking a 17.01% increase year-over-year.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals delivered returns of 0.67% in the last week, 36.39% in the last 6 months, and 31.86% year-to-date.
With a market cap of ₹19682.85 Cr, the company's 52-week high/low is ₹1094 & ₹542.4 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have varied ratings, with 1 Strong Sell, 2 Sell, 6 Hold, 1 Buy, and 2 Strong Buy ratings as of 11 May, 2024.
The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Hold the stock.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1516.98
|1630.57
|-6.97%
|1406.45
|+7.86%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|401.85
|349.28
|+15.05%
|297.57
|+35.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|69.48
|69.45
|+0.04%
|74.12
|-6.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|1326.41
|1433.65
|-7.48%
|1268.35
|+4.58%
|Operating Income
|190.57
|196.92
|-3.22%
|138.1
|+37.99%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|183.23
|184.64
|-0.76%
|124.61
|+47.04%
|Net Income
|178.2
|180.46
|-1.25%
|152.58
|+16.79%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.07
|9.18
|-1.2%
|7.75
|+17.01%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹178.2Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1516.98Cr
