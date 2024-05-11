Hello User
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.79% YOY

Livemint

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, with a 7.86% increase in revenue and a 16.79% rise in profit year-over-year.

However, compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 6.97% decline in revenue and a 1.25% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant rise of 15.05% quarter-over-quarter and a 35.04% increase year-over-year.

Operating income was down by 3.22% sequentially but showed a strong growth of 37.99% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 9.07, marking a 17.01% increase year-over-year.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals delivered returns of 0.67% in the last week, 36.39% in the last 6 months, and 31.86% year-to-date.

With a market cap of 19682.85 Cr, the company's 52-week high/low is 1094 & 542.4 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have varied ratings, with 1 Strong Sell, 2 Sell, 6 Hold, 1 Buy, and 2 Strong Buy ratings as of 11 May, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Hold the stock.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1516.981630.57-6.97%1406.45+7.86%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total401.85349.28+15.05%297.57+35.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization69.4869.45+0.04%74.12-6.26%
Total Operating Expense1326.411433.65-7.48%1268.35+4.58%
Operating Income190.57196.92-3.22%138.1+37.99%
Net Income Before Taxes183.23184.64-0.76%124.61+47.04%
Net Income178.2180.46-1.25%152.58+16.79%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.079.18-1.2%7.75+17.01%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹178.2Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1516.98Cr

